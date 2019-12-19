Yang blasts Democrats for being 'obsessed' with Trump

Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangDonald Glover to hold campaign event with Andrew Yang Buttigieg slips in new national poll Former health insurance executive: Yang's health care proposal is 'far too limited' MORE blasted his party for being "obsessed" with President Trump Donald John TrumpRepublican group targets Graham in ad calling for fair Senate trial Democratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Trump attacks Schumer at fiery rally in Michigan MORE and impeachment at Thursday’s debate, saying Democrats appeared out of touch for ignoring the broader economic forces that led to Trump’s election.

“Congress’s approval is at 17 percent and Americans don’t trust the media networks to tell them the truth,” Yang said. “The media didn’t do us any favors by missing why Trump became president in the first place … you’d think he’s president due to some combination of Russia, racism, Facebook, Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump rallies supporters as he becomes third president to be impeached Saagar Enjeti dismisses new Biden campaign ad as 'Hillary Clinton 2.0' Hillary Clinton says 2020 election will be 'closer than one would like or expect' MORE and emails all mixed together.”

“But Americans know different,” he continued. “We blasted away 4 million manufacturing jobs primarily based in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Missouri. I just left Iowa where we blasted 40,000 manufacturing jobs. The more we act like Trump is the cause of all our problems, the more Americans lose trust that we can address their concerns.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Democratic candidates were asked at the start of the debate why public opinion was so divided on impeachment even after the House had made the case that Trump illicitly threatened to withhold funds from Ukraine if the country did not open an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Trump rallies supporters as he becomes third president to be impeached On The Trail: A historic vote that defines legacies MORE.

Yang warned that Democratic focus on impeachment would be a political loser in 2020, and said the party must instead focus on how to improve the lives of working class people who lost jobs to automation.

Yang said “we have to stop being obsessed with impeachment” and instead “start digging in and solving the problems that got Trump elected in the first place.”

Andrew Yang: "What we have to do is we have to stop being obsessed over impeachment ... and start actually digging in and solving the problems that got Donald Trump elected in the first place." https://t.co/V26pEEegjA #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/JLn3TwCTy4 — CNN (@CNN) December 20, 2019

"The American people are treating impeachment like a ballgame where they already know the score,” he added.