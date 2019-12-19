Yang shouts 'I'm over here' as moderator mistakenly refers to Steyer by his name

PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff mistakenly referred to Andrew Yang Andrew YangDonald Glover to hold campaign event with Andrew Yang Buttigieg slips in new national poll Former health insurance executive: Yang's health care proposal is 'far too limited' MORE at the beginning of Thursday night's Democratic debate when she was seeking to ask a question to rival candidate Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerOvernight Energy: Fish and Wildlife Service to review allegations over Trump Jr.'s Mongolian hunting trip | Groups challenge EPA decision on slaughterhouse rules | Greenpeace gives Bloomberg D-plus on climate Donald Glover to hold campaign event with Andrew Yang Buttigieg slips in new national poll MORE.

The confusing moment came as Woodruff was asking the candidates how they'd convince more people to back the impeachment of President Trump Donald John TrumpRepublican group targets Graham in ad calling for fair Senate trial Democratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Trump attacks Schumer at fiery rally in Michigan MORE.

“Mr. Yang, what more,” Woodruff began her question about President Trump’s impeachment while looking at Steyer.

“I’m over here,” Yang responded.

He then began clapping and appeared to ask “Judy?” before Woodruff corrected herself and directed the question to Steyer.

Here we have a Democratic debate moderator confusing Tom Steyer with...Andrew Yang: pic.twitter.com/oda3puozU8 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 19, 2019

Judy Woodruff just confused Tom Steyer with Andrew Yang.... — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) December 20, 2019

That little mistake by the moderator calling Steyer Yang just showed me that Yang is about to go aggressive Yang tonight. I’m hyped! #DemDebate — Jonathan Munitz (@MyLifeIsMunitz) December 20, 2019

Oof!



Judy Woodruff addresses Tom Steyer as "Mr. Yang"



Andrew Yang [clapping on the other side of the stage]: "I’m over here!"



Woodruff: "I'm sorry, Mr. Steyer. I'm sorry." pic.twitter.com/iE5UOb3fJs — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 20, 2019

The Wednesday debate was hosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico.