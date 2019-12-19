Biden: 'I have no love' for Republicans who have attacked my family

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Trump rallies supporters as he becomes third president to be impeached On The Trail: A historic vote that defines legacies MORE defended his past remarks saying he could work with Republicans once President Trump Donald John TrumpRepublican group targets Graham in ad calling for fair Senate trial Democratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Trump attacks Schumer at fiery rally in Michigan MORE is gone, saying that if anyone has reason to be angry at the GOP, it’s him.

“The way they’ve attacked me, my son and my family, I have no love,” Biden said. “But we must get things done and if we can’t convince them we have to go out and beat them.”

Biden has been criticized for saying that once Trump is gone, Republicans will be more willing to deal with Democrats and find areas of compromise.

The former vice president has made the case that he’s best equipped to deal with the GOP once Trump is gone.

Trump was impeached by the House on Wednesday over charges he threatened to withhold military aid to Ukraine unless the country investigated Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

“With Trump out of the way it won’t change things in a fundamental way,” Biden said. “But he won’t be able to intimidate those half dozen Republicans we may need. … I refuse to accept the notion that we can never get to the place where we can have cooperation again.”