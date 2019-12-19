Yang gives shout out to Booker: 'I think Cory will be back'

Businessman Andrew Yang Andrew YangDonald Glover to hold campaign event with Andrew Yang Buttigieg slips in new national poll Former health insurance executive: Yang's health care proposal is 'far too limited' MORE addressed the diversity of the 2020 Democratic primary field, saying he was disappointed that he was the only candidate of color at Thursday’s debate.

“It's both an honor and disappointment to be the lone candidate on this stage tonight. I miss Kamala. I miss Cory, though I think Cory will be back,” he said, referring to Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHillicon Valley: House panel unveils draft of privacy bill | Senate committee approves bill to sanction Russia | Dems ask HUD to review use of facial recognition | Uber settles sexual harassment charges for .4M Harris pushes for impeachment testimony from Mulvaney, Bolton in new op-ed Democratic lawmakers call for HUD review of facial recognition in federal housing MORE (D-Calif.), who dropped out of the White House race, and Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Hillicon Valley: House panel unveils draft of privacy bill | Senate committee approves bill to sanction Russia | Dems ask HUD to review use of facial recognition | Uber settles sexual harassment charges for .4M On The Money: Senate chairman opposes cannabis banking bill | Panel advances Trump pick for Small Business Administration | Judge tosses NY state fraud charges against Manafort MORE (D-N.J.), who failed to qualify for Thursday’s event.

It’s both an honor and disappointment to be the lone candidate of color on this debate stage tonight. #DemDebate #YangGang pic.twitter.com/QmvtyqLKfG — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) December 19, 2019

Questions about diversity in the primary field were thrust into the spotlight after Harris, who is of Indian and Jamaican descent, dropped out of the race, leaving Yang as the sole person of color to appear on the Thursday night debate stage.

Booker and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, another 2020 contender who failed to qualify for the debate, have railed against the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) qualifications, suggesting they inhibit candidates of color.

Booker has remained stuck in the single digits in virtually all national and early state polls, but he has insisted he will remain in the 2020 race, maintaining that the primary field must represent the Democratic Party's base.

Yang took the opportunity to tout his policies, saying his plan to grant $1,000 a month to every American adult would help support candidates of color.

“You know what you need to donate to political campaigns? Disposable income,” he said.

“I guarantee if we had a freedom dividend of $1,000 a month, I would not be the only candidate of color on this stage tonight.”