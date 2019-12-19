Debate moderator calls out Sanders for not immediately answering question on race

PBS correspondent and debate moderator Amna Nawaz called out Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Overnight Energy: Fish and Wildlife Service to review allegations over Trump Jr.'s Mongolian hunting trip | Groups challenge EPA decision on slaughterhouse rules | Greenpeace gives Bloomberg D-plus on climate Saagar Enjeti dismisses new Biden campaign ad as 'Hillary Clinton 2.0' MORE (I-Vt.) for initially sidestepping a question about race during Thursday's Democratic debate.

Nawaz asked Sanders "what message" it sent that businessman Andrew Yang Andrew YangDonald Glover to hold campaign event with Andrew Yang Buttigieg slips in new national poll Former health insurance executive: Yang's health care proposal is 'far too limited' MORE was the only candidate of color on the debate stage.

"I'll answer that question, but I wanted to get back to the issue of climate change for a moment because I do believe this is the existential issue," Sanders said in response.

"Senator, with all respect, this question is about race. Can you answer the question as it was asked?" Nawaz said to applause in the debate hall in Los Angeles.

Sanders quickly pivoted by saying, "Because people of color, in fact, are going to be the people suffering most if we do not deal with climate change."

Sanders and many other White House hopefuls have struggled to gain popularity among black Democratic voters. Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Trump rallies supporters as he becomes third president to be impeached On The Trail: A historic vote that defines legacies MORE, meanwhile, has garnered strong support among African Americans, helping bolster his status as a front-runner.

Earlier in Thursday's debate, Yang said it was "both an honor and a disappointment" to be the only candidate of color on the stage.

The businessman then took the opportunity to tout his own policies, arguing that his signature plan to give $1,000 a month to every U.S. adult would help support candidates of color down the line.

“You know what you need to donate to political campaigns? Disposable income,” he said. “I guarantee if we had a freedom dividend of $1,000 a month, I would not be the only candidate of color on this stage tonight.”

The lack of diversity came under scrutiny in the run-up to the debate after Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHillicon Valley: House panel unveils draft of privacy bill | Senate committee approves bill to sanction Russia | Dems ask HUD to review use of facial recognition | Uber settles sexual harassment charges for .4M Harris pushes for impeachment testimony from Mulvaney, Bolton in new op-ed Democratic lawmakers call for HUD review of facial recognition in federal housing MORE (D-Calif.), who is of Indian and Jamaican descent, dropped out of the race, leaving Yang as the sole person of color to qualify for December's debate.

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Hillicon Valley: House panel unveils draft of privacy bill | Senate committee approves bill to sanction Russia | Dems ask HUD to review use of facial recognition | Uber settles sexual harassment charges for .4M On The Money: Senate chairman opposes cannabis banking bill | Panel advances Trump pick for Small Business Administration | Judge tosses NY state fraud charges against Manafort MORE (D-N.J.) and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, who both failed to make the debate stage, have criticized the Democratic National Committee's debate criteria, arguing they make it more difficult for candidates of color to qualify for the debates.