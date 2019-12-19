CNN live feed of Democratic debate goes black in Beijing

CNN's live feed of Thursday's Democratic presidential debate went black in Beijing when the candidates began talking about China’s human rights record and its mass detention of Uyghurs Muslims in Xinjiang.

CNN live feed of Democratic presidential debate goes to black in Beijing. Candidates were asked about China’s human rights record & the mass detention of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. #PresidentialDebate pic.twitter.com/DSQ9QRu5zA — Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) December 19, 2019

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Donald Glover to hold campaign event with Andrew Yang Buttigieg slips in new national poll MORE criticized President Trump Donald John TrumpRepublican group targets Graham in ad calling for fair Senate trial Democratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Trump attacks Schumer at fiery rally in Michigan MORE for not doing more about China's human rights record.

"For him to let China know that his silence can be purchased is trashing American values," Buttigieg said.

Continuing, he added: "We have to acknowledge what's going on over there — the use of technology for the perfection of dictatorship."