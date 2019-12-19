Biden on second term: 'Let's see what happens'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Trump rallies supporters as he becomes third president to be impeached On The Trail: A historic vote that defines legacies MORE demurred when asked if he would only commit to serving one term in office if he’s elected president.

“No I won’t commit one way or another,” Biden said. “Let’s win this election then see where we are. Let’s see what happens.”

Biden’s age has become an issue in the Democratic primary, and some Democrats have whispered about whether he should commit to only serving one term in an effort to putting questions about his age behind him.

At Thursday night’s debate, Politico reporter Tim Alberta read a quote from former President Obama, who said this month that many of the political problems in the U.S. are driven by “old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way.”

Biden, who is 77, would be 82 if he is elected to a second term in office in 2024, which would make him the oldest president in American history. Alberta read that stat to Biden, who countered that former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill was older.

“I said American history,” Alberta said.

“That was a joke,” Biden responded, laughing. “Politico doesn’t have much of a sense of humor.”

“We have a great sense of humor,” Alberta said.

But Biden defended his age, saying that it came with deep experience.

“I’m running because I’ve been around,” Biden said. “With my experience comes judgment and wisdom.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Overnight Energy: Fish and Wildlife Service to review allegations over Trump Jr.'s Mongolian hunting trip | Groups challenge EPA decision on slaughterhouse rules | Greenpeace gives Bloomberg D-plus on climate Saagar Enjeti dismisses new Biden campaign ad as 'Hillary Clinton 2.0' MORE (I-Vt.), who is a year older than Biden at 78, said that age shouldn’t matter.

“I have a lot of respect for Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaGOP rep rails against Democrats for rejecting Republican impeachment amendment The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by UANI — House panel debates terms for impeachment vote The Post muddies the water on war in Afghanistan MORE but I think I disagree with him on this one,” Sanders said, laughing. “Maybe a little self serving but I do disagree.”

Sanders said that the problems in the U.S. are not from old people refusing to step aside, but from billionaires creating an “oligarchy” and using their money to buy political influence.

“The issue is not old or young or male or female, the issue is people standing up to take on the billionaire class,” he said.