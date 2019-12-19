Warren on age question: I'd be 'the youngest woman ever inaugurated'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Trump invokes son Barron while attacking Warren at rally Overnight Energy: Fish and Wildlife Service to review allegations over Trump Jr.'s Mongolian hunting trip | Groups challenge EPA decision on slaughterhouse rules | Greenpeace gives Bloomberg D-plus on climate MORE (D-Mass.) fired back at a question about her age during Thursday’s Democratic primary debate, when it was noted that she would be the oldest president ever inaugurated if she won the 2020 election.

“I’d also be the youngest woman ever inaugurated,” Warren, 70, said to applause.

Warren was responding to a question regarding recent comments former President Obama made saying that women are “indisputably better” leaders than men.

“I'm absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything ... living standards and outcomes,” he said.





“I believe that President Obama was talking about who has power in America, whose voices get heard. I believe he’s talking about women and people of color and trans people and people whose voices so often get shoved out,” Warren responded during Thursday’s debate.

Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden are all septuagenarians. South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, 37, is the only other top-tier contender not older than 70.



The debate moderators first asked Sanders and Biden to respond to Obama's remarks, drawing a mild rebuke from Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who was posed the same question after the two men.

“Thank you for asking a woman this question,” she said.