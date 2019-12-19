Klobuchar, Buttigieg battle in fiery exchange

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Donald Glover to hold campaign event with Andrew Yang Buttigieg slips in new national poll MORE (D-Minn.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Donald Glover to hold campaign event with Andrew Yang Buttigieg slips in new national poll MORE had a heated clash during Thursday night’s debate over experience, and who would get more done in Washington.

Klobuchar, who is battling with Buttigieg for voters in Iowa ahead of the state's caucuses in February, responded to a question about immigration by hitting Buttigieg for comments he made at the last primary debate.

In those remarks, Buttigieg, who has led recent polls in Iowa, touted his credentials as a Washington outsider and bashed what he said was inadequate action on key issues in Washington.

“When we were in the last debate, mayor, you basically mocked the 100 years of experience on the stage,” Klobuchar said, citing accomplishments from herself as well as former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Trump rallies supporters as he becomes third president to be impeached On The Trail: A historic vote that defines legacies MORE and Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Trump invokes son Barron while attacking Warren at rally Overnight Energy: Fish and Wildlife Service to review allegations over Trump Jr.'s Mongolian hunting trip | Groups challenge EPA decision on slaughterhouse rules | Greenpeace gives Bloomberg D-plus on climate MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Overnight Energy: Fish and Wildlife Service to review allegations over Trump Jr.'s Mongolian hunting trip | Groups challenge EPA decision on slaughterhouse rules | Greenpeace gives Bloomberg D-plus on climate Saagar Enjeti dismisses new Biden campaign ad as 'Hillary Clinton 2.0' MORE (I-Vt.).

“So while you can dismiss committee hearings, I think this experience works. And I have not denigrated your experience as a local official, I have been one, I just think you should respect our experience when you look at how you evaluate someone who can get things done.”

Buttigieg responded by referencing a comment Klobuchar made earlier in the debate attacking him, saying she did ding his service as mayor of the Indiana town.



“You actually did denigrate my experience, senator, and it was before the break and I was going to let it go because we have bigger fish to fry here,” he said.

“I don’t think we have bigger fish to fry than picking a president of the United States,” Klobuchar fired back.

The contentious back-and-forth continued for several minutes, with Buttigieg referencing his military service in Afghanistan and reelection in South Bend with 80 percent of the vote, and Klobuchar saying voters should take into account candidates with long track records and long “coattails" to help buoy down-ballot candidates.

Polls have shown Buttigieg at or near the top of the pack in the Hawkeye State, while Klobuchar has banked on voters being attracted to her Midwest roots and ability to win in areas that supported President Trump Donald John TrumpRepublican group targets Graham in ad calling for fair Senate trial Democratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Trump attacks Schumer at fiery rally in Michigan MORE in 2018.

Buttigieg’s strong polling in Iowa and New Hampshire helped lead to clashes with other candidates including Warren, who has railed against the Indiana Democrat for what she says is insufficient transparency over his campaign’s finances.