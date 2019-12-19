Biden knocks Huckabee Sanders's tweet criticizing stuttering moment: 'It's called empathy. Look it up'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Trump rallies supporters as he becomes third president to be impeached On The Trail: A historic vote that defines legacies MORE knocked former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sarah Elizabeth SandersBill Press: Mulvaney proves need for daily briefings White House correspondent April Ryan to moderate fundraising event for Buttigieg White House press secretary defends lack of daily briefings: Trump 'is the most accessible president in history' MORE Sanders over a since-deleted tweet that appeared to mock a moment of stuttering in the waning moments of Thursday's Democratic presidential primary debate in Los Angeles.

While talking about Americans he has met along the campaign trail, Biden recalled a child telling him "I can't talk," and mimicked the child's stutter over the word "I." Biden has publicly spoken about his own struggles overcoming a stutter.

Almost immediately, Sanders tweeted, "I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I hhhave absolutely no idea what Biden is talking about."

She then followed it up with a tweet saying, "To be clear was not trying to make fun of anyone with a speech impediment. Simply pointing out I can't follow much of anything Biden is talking about."

Both tweets have since been deleted.

"I’ve worked my whole life to overcome a stutter," Biden tweeted in reply. "And it’s my great honor to mentor kids who have experienced the same. It’s called empathy. Look it up."

I’ve worked my whole life to overcome a stutter. And it’s my great honor to mentor kids who have experienced the same. It’s called empathy. Look it up. https://t.co/0kd0UJr9Rs — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 20, 2019

Sanders apologized soon after, saying "I actually didn’t know that about you and that is commendable."

I actually didn’t know that about you and that is commendable. I apologize and should have made my point respectfully. https://t.co/fbmVAqDoWI — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) December 20, 2019

However, before she was able to tweet her apology, lawmakers and commentators had responded.

Sen. Brian Schatz Brian Emanuel SchatzCongress poised to ban tobacco sales to anyone under 21 Senate confirms Trump's nominee to lead FDA There's a lot to like about the Senate privacy bill, if it's not watered down MORE (D-Hawaii) said, "Sometimes I delete tweets that I regret."