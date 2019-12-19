All female candidates pick 'forgiveness,' men pick 'a gift' when asked to choose at debate

Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Trump invokes son Barron while attacking Warren at rally Overnight Energy: Fish and Wildlife Service to review allegations over Trump Jr.'s Mongolian hunting trip | Groups challenge EPA decision on slaughterhouse rules | Greenpeace gives Bloomberg D-plus on climate MORE (D-Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Donald Glover to hold campaign event with Andrew Yang Buttigieg slips in new national poll MORE (D-Minn.) said they would seek forgiveness when asked at Thursday's Democratic debate whether they would give a gift or ask for forgiveness, while every one of their male counterparts said they would give a gift.

“I know sometimes I get really worked up and I know sometimes I get a little hot,” Warren said at the PBS NewsHour/Politico debate in Los Angeles in response to the question.

“I don’t really mean to. What happens is when you do 100,000 selfies with people, you hear a lot of stories about people who are really down," she continued.

Klobuchar also said she could get "worked up."

“If I get worked up about this, it’s because I believe it so much in my heart that we have to bring people with us, not shut them out,” Klobuchar said.

But all five male candidates responded they would give a gift, including businessman Andrew Yang Andrew YangDonald Glover to hold campaign event with Andrew Yang Buttigieg slips in new national poll Former health insurance executive: Yang's health care proposal is 'far too limited' MORE who jokingly said he would offer copies of his book.

The senators' responses were quickly picked up by viewers online who noticed the gender divide on the question.

Something very telling about the #DemocraticDebate tonight: when asked to either ask for forgiveness or to give a gift, all of the men offered a gift, the women asked for forgiveness. — Amanda Hobbs (@AmandaJane921) December 19, 2019

Can't shake how both women on stage asked forgiveness for being emotional — Ella Cerón (@ellaceron) December 20, 2019

women: please forgive me for the time i was not nice

men: i give you the gift of my book — Nisha Chittal (@NishaChittal) December 20, 2019

“No woman should ever have to apologize for being fired up,” Buttigieg said, adding that the double standard was “one of the many effects of sexism in our politics.”