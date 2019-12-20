Bearded man behind debate moderator goes viral as #debatedaddy

While Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Buttigieg, Warren square off on donors at Democratic debate All female candidates pick 'forgiveness,' men pick 'a gift' when asked to choose at debate MORE (D-Mass.) and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Buttigieg, Warren square off on donors at Democratic debate All female candidates pick 'forgiveness,' men pick 'a gift' when asked to choose at debate MORE were clashing on the debate stage Thursday night over big donors, another person was secretly stealing attention online: #debatedaddy.

Luke Collis is a former Arena Football League player who, according to HuffPost, has also worked on political campaigns including that of former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams. But during the last Democratic primary debate of 2019, people were thirsting after him on Twitter as "the hot bearded guy" or "#debatedaddy" behind moderator Judy Woodruff.

"Went to the #DemDebates tonight," Collis wrote on Twitter, identifying himself as the man people were tweeting about. "Couldn’t see a thing because I was behind the moderators. But they showed me on tv and gay twitter made a thing of it! From the bottom of my heart, thank you gay twitter. Absolutely made my night."

Went to the #DemDebates tonight. Couldn’t see a thing because I was behind the moderators. But they showed me on tv and gay twitter made a thing of it! From the bottom of my heart, thank you gay twitter. Absolutely made my night pic.twitter.com/YeBVnWpDpj — Luke Collis (@LAcollis) December 20, 2019