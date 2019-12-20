Bloomberg names ex-Philadelphia mayor Nutter as national campaign chair

Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Overnight Health Care — Presented by Rare Access Action Project — Court ruling reignites ObamaCare fight for 2020 | Congress expands probe into surprise billing | Health industry racks up wins in year-end spending deal Bloomberg offers public option, subsidies in new health plan MORE scored an endorsement from former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter (D), who will serve as his national political chairman.

Nutter announced that he would be hitting the campaign trail with the former New York City mayor after endorsing him this week.

“Mike Bloomberg has been a friend, adviser, supporter, and certainly a mentor from the day we met,” Nutter said in an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These are extraordinary times and I think they require an extraordinary response. People want leadership...and are really looking for significant change. I think Mike brings that change," he added.

Nutter in a statement on Friday also praised Bloomberg's position on a number of issues including "the drug crisis, gun violence, the environment and access to high-quality healthcare for all Americans.”

The endorsement is crucial for Bloomberg, who is looking to zero in on later primary states, including Pennsylvania. The state also holds great general election significance, given that President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Buttigieg, Warren square off on donors at Democratic debate Sanders, Biden spar over Medicare for All MORE flipped it from blue to red in 2016.

Bloomberg entered the race last month, marking a late entry into the crowded Democratic primary race. The former New York City mayor, who is not competing in Iowa and New Hampshire, has launched a multimillion-dollar ad buy across a number of states and media markets.

The strategy appears to have had an effect on some of the polls. An NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll released earlier this week showed Bloomberg with 4 percent support nationally, trailing sitting Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Buttigieg, Warren square off on donors at Democratic debate All female candidates pick 'forgiveness,' men pick 'a gift' when asked to choose at debate MORE (D-Minn.) who had 5 percent support.