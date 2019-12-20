AP: Trump adviser vows aggressive action on poll watching in 2020

A senior adviser to President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Buttigieg, Warren square off on donors at Democratic debate Sanders, Biden spar over Medicare for All MORE's reelection campaign is vowing aggressive action on poll watching ahead of the 2020 general election.

The adviser, Justin Clark, in audio obtained by The Associated Press, says the campaign will work aggressively to defend Republican voters.

“Traditionally it’s always been Republicans suppressing votes in places,” Clark said, according to the AP. “Let’s start protecting our voters. We know where they are," he continued, adding "Let’s start playing offense a little bit. That’s what you’re going to see in 2020. It’s going to be a much bigger program, a much more aggressive program, a much better-funded program.”

The Hill has not heard audio of Clark's remarks, and the context of his comments about Republicans suppressing votes was not entirely clear.

Clark told the AP in a later interview that he was not saying that the GOP had traditionally suppressed votes, but was referring to accusations he saw as unfair that Republicans had done so.

“As should be clear from the context of my remarks, my point was that Republicans historically have been falsely accused of voter suppression and that it is time we stood up to defend our own voters,” Clark told the outlet.

“Neither I nor anyone I know or work with would condone anyone’s vote being threatened or diluted and our efforts will be focused on preventing just that.”

The left-wing group American Bridge originally obtained the audio last month during a gathering with the Republican National Lawyers Association’s Wisconsin chapter. The audio was given to the AP by the Wisconsin liberal-advocacy group, One Wisconsin Now.

The Trump campaign called the AP's story a "false representation" of what Clark said.

"The story is a false representation of what Justin Clark said and only further illustrates the false accusations routinely aimed at Republicans," Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh told The Hill.

The comments come as the Trump campaign and Republicans look to defend Wisconsin in 2020 after flipping it in 2016.