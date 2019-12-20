Booker releases list of campaign bundlers

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Debate moderator calls out Sanders for not immediately answering question on race Yang gives shout out to Booker: 'I think Cory will be back' MORE (D-N.J.) on Friday released a list of campaign bundlers who have helped the presidential hopeful raise at least $50,000 for his White House bid.

Booker's campaign released the list of 145 bundlers – people who have helped pool contributions from various individual donors – as 2020 contenders jostle to prove they’re being transparent in their campaign’s finances.

Among the high-profile donors who have raised at least $50,000 for Booker’s presidential bid are musician Jon Bon Jovi, Sen. Robert Menendez Robert (Bob) MenendezSaagar Enjeti says Corbyn's defeat in UK election represents 'dire warning' for Democrats Democrats worried by Jeremy Corbyn's UK rise amid anti-Semitism Lankford to be named next Senate Ethics chairman MORE (D-N.J.) and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D).

ADVERTISEMENT

Booker joins South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Buttigieg, Warren square off on donors at Democratic debate All female candidates pick 'forgiveness,' men pick 'a gift' when asked to choose at debate MORE (D) in releasing the names of campaign bundlers. Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Buttigieg, Warren square off on donors at Democratic debate Battle for Iowa takes center stage at Democratic debate MORE said Thursday he also intends to release the names of his bundlers.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Buttigieg, Warren square off on donors at Democratic debate Battle for Iowa takes center stage at Democratic debate MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Buttigieg, Warren square off on donors at Democratic debate All female candidates pick 'forgiveness,' men pick 'a gift' when asked to choose at debate MORE (D-Mass.), meanwhile, do not have traditional bundler programs. The two progressive firebrands, who have polled near the top of the crowded primary field, have also eschewed high-dollar private fundraisers.

The push for greater transparency was sparked by the ongoing feud between Buttigieg and Warren after the Massachusetts senator called for the Midwest mayor to make his fundraisers public and disclose his past clients from his time working for the consulting firm McKinsey & Co. Buttigieg has since acceded to both demands.

The issue spilled onto the national stage at Thursday’s debate after Warren hit Buttigieg for hosting a fundraiser at a so-called “wine cave” in Napa, Calif.

Booker has lagged behind his primary competitors in the polls and in fundraising, failing to qualify for the December primary debate. However, he has refused calls to drop out, noting that the top-tier of the field is mostly white and that the presidential contenders should represent the diversity of the Democratic Party’ base.