Warren faces online criticism over past big donor fundraisers

Since going after South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegClaire McCaskill: Young girls 'are now aspiring' to be like Warren, Klobuchar after debate Booker releases list of campaign bundlers Klobuchar raises more than M in online donations since debate MORE (D) about his wealthy donors in Thursday's Democratic presidential debate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenClaire McCaskill: Young girls 'are now aspiring' to be like Warren, Klobuchar after debate Booker releases list of campaign bundlers Klobuchar raises more than M in online donations since debate MORE (D-Mass.) has received flak over the same issue.

Bush-era former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleisher tweeted "What’s the Massachusetts word for hypocrite?"

What’s the Massachusetts word for hypocrite? https://t.co/zS9qTlqBQX — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) December 21, 2019

During the debate, Warren criticized Buttigieg for hosting an exclusive donor event in a Napa Valley "wine cave" that featured $900 bottles of wine.

“Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States,” she said, adding “I do not sell access to my time.”

The Massachusetts senator, along with fellow progressive candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersClaire McCaskill: Young girls 'are now aspiring' to be like Warren, Klobuchar after debate Booker releases list of campaign bundlers Klobuchar raises more than M in online donations since debate MORE (I-Vt.), have both sworn off taking donations from billionaires and large corporations and have repeatedly attacked fellow candidates who haven't done the same.

However, this policy is somewhat new for Warren, who took money from wealthy donors during her most recent Senate reelection campaign. She also took $10 million from her Senate reelection campaign to seed her presidential bid.

The Associated Press highlighted a donor event that Warren held in June 2018 at City Winery Boston. People who were in attendance that donated $1000 received a souvenir wine bottle.

Former Obama campaign chief strategist David Axelrod David AxelrodKrystal Ball: Media turns on Buttigieg, will this end him? Both sides have reason to want speedy Trump impeachment trial Gary Cohn says he's 'concerned' no one is left in White House to stand up to Trump MORE weighed in after the prior fundraising event was revealed.

"This was the danger in the @ewarren “wine cave” attack on @PeteButtigieg," Axelrod tweeted.

"Her own past fundraising practices were pretty much in line with his, including even some of the same high dollar sponsors."