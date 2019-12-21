Buttigieg "wine cave" event attendee details the fundraiser in new op-ed

A San Francisco resident who was in attendance at South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegClaire McCaskill: Young girls 'are now aspiring' to be like Warren, Klobuchar after debate Booker releases list of campaign bundlers Klobuchar raises more than M in online donations since debate MORE's Napa Valley "wine cave" donor event detailed the gathering in an op-ed published by The Washington Post.

The author, Bill Wehrle, a vice president of a health care company, pushed back against Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenClaire McCaskill: Young girls 'are now aspiring' to be like Warren, Klobuchar after debate Booker releases list of campaign bundlers Klobuchar raises more than M in online donations since debate MORE's (D-Mass.) "billionaires in wine caves" comment.

"Of the roughly 50 folks in attendance, plenty were people of means, and certainly all of us who were able to go to an event like that should consider themselves lucky," he said in his op-ed, adding that he's "neither a billionaire nor a millionaire."

He said that during the event, Buttigieg spent an hour taking questions from those in attendance.

To attend the dinner, Wehrle explained, donors were asked to "max out," meaning give the legal limit campaign donation of $2,800.

He also asserted that Warren's claim of people drinking $900 bottles of wine was false.

"The wine, a 2016 cabernet, is the host couple’s signature bottle and it was very good," he wrote.

"But it is available online for $185 per bottle — far more than I’ve ever paid in my life for a bottle of wine, but not unusual for wine collector enthusiasts."

Wehrle concludes his op-ed by suggesting that "Democrats can find more important things to debate in the United States of America at this dark hour."