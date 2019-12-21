2020 candidates send support after Biden press secretary announces his cancer diagnosis

Several Democratic presidential candidates responded with support to the news that former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenClaire McCaskill: Young girls 'are now aspiring' to be like Warren, Klobuchar after debate Booker releases list of campaign bundlers Yang campaign raises 0K since debate MORE’s (D) presidential campaign press secretary is facing a cancer diagnosis.

“Some upsetting news to share & explanation for why I’ve been MIA recently: after a bunch of tests, I’ve been diagnosed w/ metastatic lung cancer. Which sucks a lot. I’m starting treatment Monday, & my doctors — who have been incredible — believe we can get this into remission,” TJ Ducklo, Biden’s press secretary, tweeted Saturday.

Biden shared his campaign staffer’s tweet, sharing “TJ: Stay strong. Me, Jill, and the whole Biden family are with you. Not just in spirit — for anything. You have the right attitude. You are going to beat this and when you do, we are going to be there to celebrate. Love you, and we're here with you.”

Biden’s son, Beau Biden, died in 2015 after battling brain cancer. The Biden Cancer Initiative was founded in 2017 as an offshoot of the Obama administration’s Cancer Moonshot program. The nonprofit shut down earlier this year.

Fellow presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker releases list of campaign bundlers Krystal Ball praises Yang for calling out party on impeachment DNC raises thresholds for January debate MORE responded with a video to Ducklo’s message saying, “I heard about a really tough diagnosis that you got today, and I just wanted to let you know that you are a tough guy and you’re going to kick this and fight it, and I respect you a lot. You work for a tough guy too, so just know that a lot of us around this country, as much as a lot is going on, we’re thinking about you, sending you great energy.”

“This Jersey boy is sending you strength. I’m looking forward to seeing you along the trail, and I know, again, that at the end of this trial you will be triumphant,” Booker continued.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangYang campaign raises 0K since debate Klobuchar raises more than M in online donations since debate Buttigieg after debate: 'No woman should ever have to apologize' for anger MORE also responded to Ducklo’s message, tweeting “Oh no. All the best to you and your family TJ. You can beat this. Thinking of you and yours. The country will be here for you when you come back strong in the days ahead.”

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegClaire McCaskill: Young girls 'are now aspiring' to be like Warren, Klobuchar after debate Booker releases list of campaign bundlers Klobuchar raises more than M in online donations since debate MORE’s official campaign Twitter account tweeted “All of us at @PeteForAmerica are here for our friends on Team @JoeBiden—and we’re rooting for you, TJ.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenClaire McCaskill: Young girls 'are now aspiring' to be like Warren, Klobuchar after debate Booker releases list of campaign bundlers Klobuchar raises more than M in online donations since debate MORE’s (D-Mass.) campaign Twitter shared “Team Warren is thinking of you and we have your back.”

A slew of campaign reporters and fellow press secretaries also responded to Ducklo’s message, sharing supportive messages of strength.

Ducklo added that he will continue working through his treatment, thanking the Biden campaign as well as Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, “for having my back.”