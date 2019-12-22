Warren says she quit high-dollar fundraisers because she wanted to 'do better'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren2020 candidates send support after Biden press secretary diagnosed with lung cancer Trump blasts 'unfair' impeachment, 'extreme leftists' in speech to young conservatives Buttigieg "wine cave" event attendee details the fundraiser in new op-ed MORE (D-Mass.) said after clashing with fellow 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg at the last debate that she stopped holding high-dollar fundraisers because she wanted to "do better than that."

"I saw how this system works. And I decided when I got in the presidential race that I wanted to do better than that," she told reporters in Cedar Rapids, Iowa Saturday night, according to CNN.

"And that's why I just quit doing it. I don't sell access to my time. I don't call high-dollar fundraisers. I'm out there raising money grassroots all across this country, because I want to move this in the right direction, we can't be a country that just keeps getting worse and worse,” she said.

“I think what's important is what direction are we taking this in, you know," she added. "I don't think the American people are looking for purity. I think they're looking for someone who's trying, trying to make this system better and that's what I'm doing."

Warren made the comments after she knocked a fundraiser for the South Bend, Ind. mayor at a California "wine cave," prompting a report that she held fundraiser for her Senate reelection campaign where donors were given souvenir wine bottles.

"This event, which occurred before the presidential campaign, was held at a large public music venue with multiple locations throughout the country, not an exclusive wine cave," Warren’s deputy communications director, Chris Hayden, said in a statement.

"Their most expensive bottle of wine is $49. As the invite shows, the minimum to get in was $100. It did not require a maxout donation to attend."