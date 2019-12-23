Warren echoes Buttigieg attack in new Iowa ad

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenKlobuchar to comedian Rachel Dratch: 'You played a good me' Warren says she quit high-dollar fundraisers because she wanted to 'do better' The one issue where Democrats are to the right of Trump MORE (D-Mass.) has released a new TV ad targeting Washington corruption and pledging not to sell ambassadorships, a line of attack she leveled against South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegKlobuchar to comedian Rachel Dratch: 'You played a good me' Warren says she quit high-dollar fundraisers because she wanted to 'do better' Sunday shows - Impeachment stalemate dominates MORE (D) during Thursday's primary debate.

In the 30-second video spot that was posted Friday to YouTube and is set to air in Iowa, Warren does not mention Buttigieg by name but prominently criticized "big-dollar fundraisers," a reference to a Buttigieg fundraiser in a wine cave that was pilloried by Warren and others during the sixth Democratic debate.

“I’m not doing big-dollar fundraisers, I’m not selling ambassadorships to donors, I’m not cozying up to super PACs. And my first priority as president will be to pass the biggest package of anti-corruption reform since Watergate,” Warren says in the ad.

The Massachusetts Democrat slammed Buttigieg over the fundraiser onstage last week, asking viewers to "think about who comes to" those kinds of fundraisers and suggesting that Buttigieg would offer high-level appointments to major campaign donors.

"He had promised that every fundraiser he would do would be open door, but this one was closed-door. We made the decision many years ago that rich people in smoke-filled rooms would not pick the next president of the United States," she said Thursday.

Buttigieg fired back at Warren during the debate by pointing out that his net worth was the lowest of the seven candidates onstage.