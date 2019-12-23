Yang: Iowa isn't 'make or break for my campaign'

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangKrystal Ball: Andrew Yang is the truth teller we need at the debate 2020 candidates send support after Biden press secretary diagnosed with lung cancer Sunday shows preview: 2020 race heats up as impeachment moves to Senate MORE said the results of the first in the nation Iowa caucuses will not be a “make or break” moment for his campaign.

“We’re going to be here the entire primary season, all the way through the spring,” Yang said Monday on CNN. “And it’s going to start in Iowa, but I do not think Iowa is make or break for my campaign.”

The tech entrepreneur, however, isn’t brushing off the Hawkeye State.

Yang wrapped up a five-day bus tour across Iowa earlier this month. The Yang campaign now has nearly two dozen offices filled with staffers and volunteers, he said.

Yang said he’ll return to spend “most of” January in Iowa, after spending this week in South Carolina and New Year's Day in New Hampshire.

Yang is also predicting his campaign will “outperform” in Iowa, especially based on the state’s caucus system.

Caucuses, as opposed to primaries, “are really high investment,” Yang said — which he thinks will benefit his campaign’s support system.

“The entire process can take hours instead of minutes, and so this is exactly why our campaign is going to over perform, because our supporters are the most locked in, the most passionate, the most enthusiastic, the most likely to get out there and fight for our campaign and our vision for the country,” Yang said.

Yang’s gained support through less traditional means. When he asked the crowd at an event earlier this month while opening his 15th Iowa office if they came out because of the TV ads — referencing his seven-figure TV ad campaign in November — no hands were raised, The Des Moines Register reported.

"Alright, we wasted all that money," Yang joked. Many of his supporters instead reportedly said they heard about him from podcasts, YouTube or their friends.

Yang told CNN his goal is to “outperform” but did not specify what percentage of the vote or place he’d have to come in to deem Iowa’s Feb. 3 caucus a success for the campaign.

A RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Yang lagging behind the field in Iowa. Yang has 2.3 percent support, trailing the front-runner in the state, South Bend., Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegKlobuchar to comedian Rachel Dratch: 'You played a good me' Warren says she quit high-dollar fundraisers because she wanted to 'do better' Sunday shows - Impeachment stalemate dominates MORE, by nearly 20 points, based on the polling average.

Yang’s support is slightly higher in the second state to cast a ballot, New Hampshire, where he sits in sixth at 4.7 percent support, based on the RealClearPolitics average. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe one issue where Democrats are to the right of Trump Hospital opposition to state health care reforms foreshadows challenges for Congress Warren faces online criticism over past big donor fundraisers MORE (I-Vt.) leads the field in the Granite State at 19 percent support, based on the polling average.