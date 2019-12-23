Kucinich endorses Gabbard's 2020 bid

Former Ohio Rep. Dennis Kucinich (D) has endorsed Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardTrump says he respects Gabbard for voting 'present' on impeachment 'SNL' mocks Tulsi Gabbard after 'present' vote on impeachment: 'Democrats, I'll get you, my party, and your little mayor too' Gabbard under fire for 'present' vote on impeachment MORE (D-Hawaii) in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

“As a former Cleveland mayor and eight-term U.S. congressman, I remain concerned that our country is spending too much time looking for dragons to slay in other countries instead of taking care of things here at home,” Kucinich, who ran for the White House in 2004 and 2008, said in a video shared on Twitter on Monday by an ABC News campaign reporter.

“That’s why I’m supporting Tulsi Gabbard for the Democratic nomination for president. She has the courage and the intelligence to get our country back on track,” Kucinich added.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a new video released over the weekend @Dennis_Kucinich formally endorsed @TulsiGabbard for president.



Gabbard previously endorsed Kucinich for his bid Ohio Governor in 2018. pic.twitter.com/sdUZNkFf8c — Beatrice-Elizabeth Peterson (@MissBeaE) December 23, 2019

Gabbard campaign spokesman Cullen Tiernan confirmed Kucinich's endorsement.

Kucinich, who was no longer a congressman at the time, accompanied Gabbard during a 2017 trip to Syria where they met with Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Gabbard has been criticized, notably by former Democratic primary candidate Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKlobuchar doubles down on Buttigieg attack: 'Experience does matter' Klobuchar faces make-or-break Iowa sprint after strong debate Yang campaign raises 0K since debate MORE (Calif.), for being an “apologist” for Assad.

At a CNN town hall in March, Gabbard said, “the evidence need to be gathered” regarding Assad’s actions.

“If there is evidence that he has committed war crimes, he should be prosecuted as such,” she said.