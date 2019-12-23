Trump will hold first 2020 campaign rally in Ohio

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump rails against windmills: 'I never understood wind' Trump faces pivotal year with Russia on arms control Bolton says he doesn't think Trump admin 'really means it' on stopping North Korea nukes MORE will hold a campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio, on Jan. 9, his first rally of the new year.

The Trump campaign announced Monday that the “Keep America Great” rally would take place at the Huntington Center in Toledo on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Congress is slated to return for its first full week of work that same week, meaning that Trump will likely hold the rally as the Senate is either gearing up for an impeachment trial or already conducting it.

Trump won Ohio by 8 percentage points over Democrat Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump says he respects Gabbard for voting 'present' on impeachment Independent voters will make Donald Trump a one-term president Susan Collins set to play pivotal role in impeachment drama MORE during the 2016 presidential election. He last traveled to the state for a campaign rally in August, speaking before a crowd in Cincinnati.

The Trump campaign touted the president’s record on job creation when it announced the Jan. 9 rally.

“Ohio is booming thanks to President Trump and jobs are coming back to the state. Since President Trump’s election, Ohio has added 94,700 new jobs, including 14,700 manufacturing jobs,” Trump campaign chief operating officer Michael Glassner said in a a statement Monday.

“President Trump is delivering on his promises, and he looks forward to celebrating those successes with the great men and women of Ohio,” Glassner said.

The rally will not be Trump’s first campaign-style remarks of 2020, however. Trump is slated to launch the “Evangelicals for Trump” coalition during an event in Miami, Fla., on Jan. 3.

Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign is poised to heat up following his impeachment. The House voted nearly along party lines to impeach Trump last week for abusing his power in his dealings with Ukraine and obstructing the congressional impeachment inquiry.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiSchumer: Newly released emails show importance of White House witnesses in Senate trial Republicans attack Pelosi for impeachment stalemate White House spokeswoman: 'Dangerous' for Pelosi to hold impeachment articles from Senate MORE (D-Calif.) has delayed transmitting the articles to the Senate. She wants the upper chamber to set the rules that will govern the impeachment trial, and sees withholding the articles as providing leverage to Democrats. The GOP-controlled Senate is widely expected to acquit Trump.

Pelosi's decision has called the timing of the trial into question; Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSchumer: Newly released emails show importance of White House witnesses in Senate trial Republicans attack Pelosi for impeachment stalemate Senate Democrat: Pelosi 'doing exactly the right thing' withholding articles of impeachment MORE (R-Ky.) signaled Monday that the rules wouldn’t be decided until Congress returns.