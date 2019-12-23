Biden maintains national lead after December debate: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPanel: Did Joe Biden just assure Donald Trump's victory? Trump had brief encounter with Giuliani on Saturday The one issue where Democrats are to the right of Trump MORE maintained his national lead in the polls after the December debate, according to a poll released Monday.

The Morning Consult poll for this week showed Biden with 31 percent support for the second week in a row, after rising 2 percentage points since the beginning of December. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe one issue where Democrats are to the right of Trump Hospital opposition to state health care reforms foreshadows challenges for Congress Warren faces online criticism over past big donor fundraisers MORE (I-Vt.) ranked as the runner-up with 21 percent support.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenKlobuchar to comedian Rachel Dratch: 'You played a good me' Warren says she quit high-dollar fundraisers because she wanted to 'do better' The one issue where Democrats are to the right of Trump MORE (D-Mass.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegKlobuchar to comedian Rachel Dratch: 'You played a good me' Warren says she quit high-dollar fundraisers because she wanted to 'do better' Sunday shows - Impeachment stalemate dominates MORE kept third and fourth place with 15 percent and 9 percent, respectively.

Following them, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergStalling on sending impeachment articles could hurt the Democrats Klobuchar faces make-or-break Iowa sprint after strong debate Bloomberg names ex-Philadelphia mayor Nutter as national campaign chair MORE earned 6 percent support, entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangKrystal Ball: Andrew Yang is the truth teller we need at the debate 2020 candidates send support after Biden press secretary diagnosed with lung cancer Sunday shows preview: 2020 race heats up as impeachment moves to Senate MORE got 5 percent, and Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerThe right whale is facing extinction — we must act now Sunday shows - Impeachment stalemate dominates Booker says he wants to beat Trump 'mano a mano,' face him on debate floor MORE (D-N.J.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar to comedian Rachel Dratch: 'You played a good me' Sunday shows - Impeachment stalemate dominates Klobuchar: Democrats 'have to debate' before Iowa caucuses despite Senate impeachment trial MORE (D-Minn.) and philanthropist Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerDNC raises thresholds for January debate The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by UANI — Sparks fly at last Democratic debate of the year Sanders, Klobuchar got more speaking time than rivals during December debate MORE each received 3 percent.

Yang, Klobuchar and Steyer all saw increases in favorability following the Democratic debate, but the front-runners stood their ground. Sanders and Biden have the highest favorability with 74 percent and 71 percent, respectively.

The poll conducted between Dec. 20 and Dec. 22 surveyed 7,178 registered voters who plan to vote in the Democratic primary or caucus in their state. The margin of error is 1 percentage point.