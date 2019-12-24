Top 2020 Democrats target Amazon while spending big money on it: report

Two of the top candidates vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden maintains national lead after December debate: poll Yang, Klobuchar, Steyer see increase in favorability after debate: poll Rand Paul airs grievances about impeachment, 'your favorite politicians' as part of Festivus MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden maintains national lead after December debate: poll Republicans are the party of civil liberties as Democrats walk away Warren echoes Buttigieg attack in new Iowa ad MORE (D-Mass.), have been among the largest spenders on Amazon while also being the most vocal critics of the tech giant.

The campaigns for the pair of progressive heavyweights have spent nearly $400,000 combined on the online store, according to a Bloomberg News report published Tuesday.

Federal campaign records reviewed by the news outlet revealed the Sanders campaign spent $233,348.51 on Amazon while Warren was the second-largest spender at $151,240.90.

The expenditures were mostly for office supplies, Bloomberg reports.

Sanders has targeted the online retailer for a number of issues, including reports of unfair working conditions.

In July he tweeted support of Amazon warehouse workers' plan to strike on the retailer’s “Prime Day” sale.

“I stand in solidarity with the courageous Amazon workers engaging in a work stoppage against unconscionable working conditions in their warehouses. It is not too much to ask that a company owned by the wealthiest person in the world treat its workers with dignity and respect,” he tweeted at the time.

Warren has made one focus of her campaign her proposal to break up big tech companies including Amazon, Facebook and Google.

Spokespeople for the Sanders and Warren campaigns were not immediately available for comment.

Sanders and Warren are not the only Democrats running for president who have criticized the company. Most in the race have expressed concern over the online retailer — and have also spent tens of thousands on the website, according to Bloomberg News.

Bloomberg reports Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBiden maintains national lead after December debate: poll Booker eyes improvements to long-term care in new 2020 plan The right whale is facing extinction — we must act now MORE (D-N.J.) spent $58,572.90, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFormer pro golfer advanced business interests of indicted Giuliani associates: report Biden maintains national lead after December debate: poll Yang, Klobuchar, Steyer see increase in favorability after debate: poll MORE spent $33,715.96, Andrew Yang Andrew YangBiden maintains national lead after December debate: poll Yang, Klobuchar, Steyer see increase in favorability after debate: poll Yang to feature wife, Evelyn, autistic son in new campaign ad MORE spent $31,756.31, Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerBiden maintains national lead after December debate: poll Yang, Klobuchar, Steyer see increase in favorability after debate: poll DNC raises thresholds for January debate MORE spent $30,766.01, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden maintains national lead after December debate: poll Yang: Iowa isn't 'make or break for my campaign' Warren echoes Buttigieg attack in new Iowa ad MORE (D) spent $12,639.52 and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharBiden maintains national lead after December debate: poll Yang, Klobuchar, Steyer see increase in favorability after debate: poll Hill editor-in-chief: Iowa is make-or-break for Klobuchar MORE (D-Minn.) spent $4,036.19.

President Trump Donald John TrumpFormer pro golfer advanced business interests of indicted Giuliani associates: report Republican group to run ads in target states demanding testimony from White House officials in Trump impeachment trial Mulvaney deputy tapped for White House tech post MORE’s campaign also spent $37,180.73 on Amazon, according to Bloomberg News. The president has been a frequent critic of the company as well due to founder and CEO Jeff Bezos Jeffrey (Jeff) Preston BezosA wealth tax is a tax on business The Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Hillicon Valley: Pentagon pushes back on Amazon lawsuit | Lawmakers dismiss Chinese threat to US tech companies | YouTube unveils new anti-harassment policy | Agencies get annual IT grades MORE also owning The Washington Post.

The Bloomberg report did not analyze the spending of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBiden maintains national lead after December debate: poll Republicans are the party of civil liberties as Democrats walk away Bloomberg campaign to use little-known company he founded for digital strategy MORE, the founder of the company, as he has not yet filed campaign expenses since he entered the race last month.