Trump campaign launches website to help supporters 'win arguments' with 'snowflakes' during holidays

President Trump’s reelection campaign launched a website Tuesday with videos containing pro-Trump talking points the campaign said can help supporters “win arguments with liberal friends, relatives, and snowflakes they encounter during the holidays.”

The website, snowflakevictory.com, has different sections on topics that Trump supporters may encounter during arguments over the holidays.

The sections include, but are not limited to, the economy, Trump’s proposed border wall with Mexico and impeachment.

Many of the messages the campaign recommends supporters to highlight in arguments echoes language Trump uses when speaking to reporters and in tweets.

For example, the website recommends supporters say that “impeaching President Trump has always been an election tactic” and that “impeaching President Trump has been all that Democrats can think of since day one.”

Trump has railed against the impeachment process since it began, calling it a sham and a partisan “witch hunt.”

The impeachment and removal process has been stalled ahead of Christmas and New Years.

The House voted earlier this month to impeach Trump in a vote largely along party lines. The two articles of impeachment, one on abuse of power and one on obstruction of Congress, are stalled before Congress reconvenes next year.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiRand Paul airs grievances about impeachment, 'your favorite politicians' as part of Festivus Poll: Trump approval rating nears 50 percent heading into 2020 Trump will hold first 2020 campaign rally in Ohio MORE (D-Calif.) has not said when she will send the articles over to the upper chamber, stressing that she wants to see what agreement Senate leaders come up with.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellFBI looking into former Kentucky governor's controversial pardons: report There's no requirement — nor need — for an actual trial in the Senate Congress must ensure every eligible American can access the ballot box MORE (R-Ky.) signaled on Monday that the talks about the rules on a Trump impeachment trial are in limbo until senators return to Washington in early January.