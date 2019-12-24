Gabbard decries 'war budget' in Christmas Eve message

Democratic presidential hopeful Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardFormer Hawaii Democratic governor calls on Gabbard to resign Kucinich endorses Gabbard's 2020 bid Trump says he respects Gabbard for voting 'present' on impeachment MORE (Hawaii) decried the recently passed $738 billion defense spending bill, calling it a "war budget" in a Christmas Eve post.

"As we begin our celebrations for the birth of Jesus Christ, the prince of peace, here's something to think about," Gabbard said in a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday. "Congress and Trump just passed a $738 billion war budget instead of providing for the health, the safety, the security, the wellbeing of our people and our planet."

"Stand with me, let's end this insanity," she added.

Even as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace, Congress & Trump just passed a $738B war budget, instead of providing for the health, safety, prosperity & wellbeing of the American people & our planet. Stand with me to end this insanity. #StandUpForPeace pic.twitter.com/2DK3kusW9y — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) December 24, 2019

President Trump Donald John TrumpFormer pro golfer advanced business interests of indicted Giuliani associates: report Republican group to run ads in target states demanding testimony from White House officials in Trump impeachment trial Mulvaney deputy tapped for White House tech post MORE last week signed the $738 billion National Defense Authorization Act. The 2020 spending bill created the Space Force military branch and gave federal workers 12 weeks of paid parental leave.

Gabbard's presidential campaign has struggled to gain traction in a crowded field of Democratic White House candidates. The lawmaker faced criticism from within her party recently after voting "present" on Trump's impeachment, with the former governor of Hawaii going so far as to call for her resignation.