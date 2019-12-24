Yang asks 'Where's Tulsi?' after video of Democratic candidates leaves her out

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangBiden maintains national lead after December debate: poll Yang, Klobuchar, Steyer see increase in favorability after debate: poll Yang to feature wife, Evelyn, autistic son in new campaign ad MORE posted and later deleted a tweet questioning why Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardFormer Hawaii Democratic governor calls on Gabbard to resign Kucinich endorses Gabbard's 2020 bid Trump says he respects Gabbard for voting 'present' on impeachment MORE (D-Hawaii) was excluded from a video message filmed by a number of candidates running for the party's presidential nomination on Tuesday.

The video, posted Monday by the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) Twitter account, features Yang alongside a slew of other Democratic candidates for president, including Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden maintains national lead after December debate: poll Yang, Klobuchar, Steyer see increase in favorability after debate: poll Rand Paul airs grievances about impeachment, 'your favorite politicians' as part of Festivus MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden maintains national lead after December debate: poll Republicans are the party of civil liberties as Democrats walk away Warren echoes Buttigieg attack in new Iowa ad MORE (D-Mass.).

It's part of a fundraising push for the DNC's Democratic Unity Fund, which works to support whichever candidate wins the Democratic nomination following the primary. Gabbard is not among the candidates in the video.

In a now-deleted tweet, Yang wrote, "Where's Tulsi?"

ADVERTISEMENT

He followed up the message with an explanation, writing, "Just posted a tweet about a DNC video when I was unaware of the criterion used. That’s why we have teams around us - to let us know these kinds of things. Happy Holidays!"

The DNC did not immediately respond to a request for clarification on what the requirements were for appearing in the video.

Gabbard failed to qualify for December's Democratic debate, and Yang himself lies on the verge of not qualifying for the Democratic debate in January following the DNC's decision to raise the requirements for participation.

But the video has received some attention on social media since two other Democratic candidates who have yet to appear on stage in any of the debates, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBiden maintains national lead after December debate: poll Republicans are the party of civil liberties as Democrats walk away Bloomberg campaign to use little-known company he founded for digital strategy MORE and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick Deval Patrick2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the December showdown Is Joe Biden the Democrats' Mitt Romney of 2020? Democrats fear Trump could win despite impeachment MORE, are both in the video.

Both Patrick and Bloomberg joined the race in November.