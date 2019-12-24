Buttigieg campaign introduces contest for lowest donation

Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden maintains national lead after December debate: poll Yang: Iowa isn't 'make or break for my campaign' Warren echoes Buttigieg attack in new Iowa ad MORE's presidential campaign announced a new contest to drum up fundraising: who can give the Democratic candidate the lowest contribution.

In a email to supporters Tuesday evening, Buttigieg's campaign wrote that the donor who contributes the lowest amount in the hours ahead — provided that no other donor matches the contribution amount — will win a prize from the campaign.

"All you have to do to win is donate the smallest amount that nobody else donates," reads the email. "Multiple donations are allowed; just be creative, pick a unique donation amount, and you could win."

Some Twitter users pointed out that the effect of the contest would be to lower the South Bend, Ind., mayor's average donation amount. Other candidates, including Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden maintains national lead after December debate: poll Yang, Klobuchar, Steyer see increase in favorability after debate: poll Rand Paul airs grievances about impeachment, 'your favorite politicians' as part of Festivus MORE (I-Vt.), have frequently touted their low average donations on the debate stage to highlight grassroots support for their campaigns.

"The Pete for America Innovation Team out there working hard on Christmas Eve coming up with gimmicks to lower his average donation amount this quarter. Funny stuff," wrote Tim Tagaris, a senior adviser to the Sanders campaign.

"This is so transparently hilarious. Wow, his average donation was lower this quarter... it’s a Christmas miracle!" Tagaris added.

The fundraising contest comes just days after Buttigeig faced heat from his fellow Democrats onstage at Thursday's Democratic debate over a fundraiser in a wine cave, which was pilloried by rivals such as Andrew Yang Andrew YangBiden maintains national lead after December debate: poll Yang, Klobuchar, Steyer see increase in favorability after debate: poll Yang to feature wife, Evelyn, autistic son in new campaign ad MORE and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden maintains national lead after December debate: poll Republicans are the party of civil liberties as Democrats walk away Warren echoes Buttigieg attack in new Iowa ad MORE (D-Mass.) as an effort to sway big donors to Buttigieg's campaign while opening up the mayor to special interests.

Buttigeig and Warren in particular have been battling ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

The battles over fundraising and donors have prompted new scrutiny of both campaigns. On Tuesday, The Washington Post published a story that focused on contributions from bigger donors that Warren had taken before her presidential campaign.