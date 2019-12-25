Booker delivers 'Christmas-themed dad jokes' in holiday challenge

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerCongress's Christmas gift to Trump: A new nuclear weapon Top 2020 Democrats target Amazon while spending big money on it: report Biden maintains national lead after December debate: poll MORE (D-N.J.) delivered some of his infamous “dad jokes” with a holiday spin on Tuesday.

Booker’s team challenged him to deliver as many dad jokes as he could in a minute back in May while on the road in Iowa.

On Christmas Eve, the senator set out on the same challenge, this time with a “Christmas-themed” twist.

Why does Santa have three gardens?



He likes to ho, ho, ho! pic.twitter.com/1WubPpKXMb — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 24, 2019

“What did the car say to the dreidel? Let’s go for a spin?,” Booker said as part of his first joke.

“Why does Santa Claus never go to the emergency room? Because he has great elf-care,” he continued.

In total, Booker gave nine Christmas-themed dad jokes during 60 seconds in the video posted to his Twitter, beating his May total of seven jokes.

Booker is one of 15 remaining candidates in the Democratic primary. He failed to make the December debate stage. In order to get on the stage in next month's debate, the final one before the February Iowa Caucus, he'll need to amp up his support to reach the required polling threshold.

Booker has the necessary 225,000 unique donors. He'll need to get at least 5 percent support in at least four approved polls that can be either national or based in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada. He can also qualify by receiving at least 7 percent support in two single-state polls in the first four voting states.