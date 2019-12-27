Warren urges supporters to step up donations

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren2019 in Photos: 35 pictures in politics Warren in Christmas tweet slams CBP for treatment of detainees Buttigieg surrogate: Impeachment is 'literally a Washington story' MORE (D-Mass.) emailed her supporters this morning, urging them to donate more as the fourth fundraising quarter — and the year — comes to a close.

"So far this quarter, we’ve raised a little over $17 million," the email says. "That’s a good chunk behind where we were at this time last quarter."

This is true; Warren's campaign raised $24.6 million in the third quarter, second to only Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersLongtime campaign aide vows Sanders will continue to combat political establishment as president 2019 in Photos: 35 pictures in politics Buttigieg surrogate: Impeachment is 'literally a Washington story' MORE' (I-Vt.) campaign, which brought in over $25 million.

Warren's campaign hopes to be at $20 million when the quarter ends in four days, the email says.

After being virtually tied with Democratic presidential primary front-runner former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPrimary debates threaten to leave people of color behind Longtime campaign aide vows Sanders will continue to combat political establishment as president 2019 in Photos: 35 pictures in politics MORE in October, Warren has hit a slump, falling behind Sanders in the polls and losing ground to South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBloomberg has already spent 0 million on ads in presidential race Buttigieg surrogate: Impeachment is 'literally a Washington story' Buttigieg campaign introduces contest for lowest donation MORE.

Warren, along with Sanders, has sworn off big money donors, a talking point that came to a head in last week's Democratic primary debate in Los Angeles.

The Massachusetts senator took a swing at Buttigieg, saying, in reference to a private donor event Buttigieg hosted in Napa Valley, “Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States."

Her attack strategy has somewhat backfired on her, as it was revealed after the fact that Warren herself had hosted a wealthy donor event in Boston that featured a souvenir wine bottle the summer before she announced her candidacy for president.