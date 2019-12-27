Progressive activist Zephyr Teachout endorses Bernie Sanders

Zephyr Teachout, a progressive activist and Fordham Law School professor, endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersLongtime campaign aide vows Sanders will continue to combat political establishment as president 2019 in Photos: 35 pictures in politics Buttigieg surrogate: Impeachment is 'literally a Washington story' MORE (I-Vt.) on Friday, saying he is committed to "getting billionaires and corporations out of the way of democracy."

"Bernie Sanders has built an extraordinary multi-class, multi-race movement grounded in community and compassion," Teachout said in a statement to The Hill. "He's showing us that together, we can beat back the corruption of billionaires, beat the reckless profiteering of corporations, and beat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpGermans think Trump is more dangerous to world peace than Kim Jong Un and Putin: survey Trump jokes removal of 'Home Alone 2' cameo from Canadian broadcast is retaliation from 'Justin T' Trump pushed drug cartel policy despite Cabinet objections: report MORE."

Teachout, who has run unsuccessfully for a House seat and to be New York's attorney general, supported Sanders in the 2016 presidential race as well.

That same year, Sanders backed Teachout in her House bid. Two years later he endorsed her in the attorney general's race, which she eventually lost to Letitia James.

"Sanders is totally committed to changing the way we fund campaigns, getting billionaires and corporations out of the way of democracy," Teachout tweeted Friday.

HuffPost first reported Teachout's endorsement of Sanders.

Teachout is the latest progressive leader to throw her support behind Sanders over rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren2019 in Photos: 35 pictures in politics Warren in Christmas tweet slams CBP for treatment of detainees Buttigieg surrogate: Impeachment is 'literally a Washington story' MORE (D-Mass.).

Three members of "the squad" — Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez2019 in Photos: 35 pictures in politics Biden picks up endorsement from California Democrat Cárdenas Ocasio-Cortez: Trump 'is afraid of strong women, of Latino women' MORE (N.Y.), Ilhan Omar Ilhan Omar2019 in Photos: 35 pictures in politics Omar calls on US to investigate Turkey over possible war crimes in Syria Sanders surges ahead of Iowa caucuses MORE (Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi Tlaib2019 in Photos: 35 pictures in politics Tlaib to Republicans: 'Your boy called Ukraine and bribed them' McCarthy says impeachment 'has discredited the United States House of Representatives' MORE (Mich.) — backed Sanders earlier this year. Rep. Ayanna Pressley Ayanna Pressley2019 in Photos: 35 pictures in politics Hillicon Valley: House panel unveils draft of privacy bill | Senate committee approves bill to sanction Russia | Dems ask HUD to review use of facial recognition | Uber settles sexual harassment charges for .4M Democratic lawmakers call for HUD review of facial recognition in federal housing MORE (D-Mass.) is supporting Warren.

National polls consistently show Sanders in second place among Democratic presidential candidates, according to a RealClearPolitics average. Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPrimary debates threaten to leave people of color behind Longtime campaign aide vows Sanders will continue to combat political establishment as president 2019 in Photos: 35 pictures in politics MORE leads the crowded field of White House hopefuls.