Yang appears on MSNBC, ending boycott

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangBiden, Sanders are candidates to beat at end of 2019 'Walking Dead' actor Steven Yeun endorses Yang 2019 in Photos: 35 pictures in politics MORE has ended his self-imposed boycott of MSNBC by appearing on the network for an interview with anchor Chris Hayes.

Yang’s appearance on "All In with Chris Hayes" on Friday night marked his first on the network after he said he would not appear on MSNBC until it apologized "on-air" for its coverage of his campaign.

“Chris, and other MSNBC journalists, have reached out to me and the team in the past days,” Yang tweeted Friday. “I decided that I’d prefer to speak to as many Americans as possible - our message is too important.”

I am sitting down for a remote interview with Chris Hayes from South Carolina tonight. Chris, and other MSNBC journalists, have reached out to me and the team in the past days. I decided that I’d prefer to speak to as many Americans as possible - our message is too important. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) December 27, 2019

Yang previously knocked the network for its lack of coverage of his upstart campaign, pointing out that he was omitted from several MSNBC graphics and was once called “John Yang.”

ADVERTISEMENT

"Was asked to appear on @msnbc this weekend - and told them that I’d be happy to after they apologize on-air, discuss and include our campaign consistent with our polling, and allow surrogates from our campaign as they do other candidates," Yang tweeted on Nov. 23.

MSNBC last month apologized for misnaming the candidate, though Yang’s campaign brushed off the apology, noting the network’s previous infractions.

The White House hopeful also took issue with his lack of speaking time during last month's Democratic primary debate, which was co-moderated by MSNBC and The Washington Post. According to The New York Times, Yang spoke for six minutes and 48 seconds, the least of any candidate on the stage.

However, Yang on Friday posted a clip of his interview with Hayes, appearing to smooth over any previous tension with the network.

National polling among Democrats in recent months has put Yang in the top 10, and he was one of seven candidates to make the most recent debate.