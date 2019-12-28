Warren: 'If there's a lawful order for a subpoena, I assume' Biden would comply

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWorld's richest 500 people saw their wealth jump 25 percent in 2019 Spotify to pause the selling of political advertising Poll: Most Democrats prize shared values over electability MORE (D-Mass.) said Saturday that former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden says he would not comply with a Senate subpoena in Trump's impeachment trial Poll: Most Democrats prize shared values over electability Progressive activist Zephyr Teachout endorses Bernie Sanders MORE should comply with any lawfully-issued Senate subpoena after Biden suggested he would not comply with one. However, she also said the focus should remain on officials the White House has ordered to defy subpoenas.

On the campaign trail in Iowa, the Massachusetts senator commented on Biden's involvement as a witness in the impending impeachment trial to a gaggle of press. A reporter for CBS, Zak Hudak, shared footage of the lawmaker on Twitter.

“Donald Trump Donald John TrumpLA Times editorial board torches Trump on climate Spotify to pause the selling of political advertising Fed study: Trump tariffs backfired, caused job losses and higher prices MORE is being impeached for abuse of power and that’s where our focus should be. Shame on him for trying to switch the focus over to something else,” Warren told reporters in Iowa. “But Joe Biden has said that he has always abided by every lawful order, and if there’s a lawful order for a subpoena, then I assume he would follow it.”

“Right now, we should be focusing on the subpoenas that have already been issued, for [former White House counsel] Don McGahn and for [acting White House Chief of Staff] Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyTrump goes after Pelosi in early morning tweets complaining about impeachment GOP predicts bipartisan acquittal at Trump impeachment trial Trump attacks Democrats over impeachment following call with military members MORE, who have first-hand knowledge of what the president did,” she added.

“That’s where the testimony should come from in this impeachment trial, but that’s the part that [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellBiden says he would not comply with a Senate subpoena in Trump's impeachment trial Amy McGrath files for Kentucky Senate bid against McConnell Blumenthal: Five to 10 Republicans have 'severe misgivings' about McConnell strategy MORE and the president just don’t want to put out there in public, and that’s wrong.”

.@ewarren says if Congress issues @JoeBiden a subpoena in the impeachment trial, he should appear. "He has said he always follows lawfully issued orders, and if there is a lawfully issued order for a subpoena, then he should follow it" (Qs from @KimNorvellDMR & @AsteadWesley) pic.twitter.com/bI84WObmSm — Zak Hudak (@cbszak) December 29, 2019

Asked to clarify whether she believed Biden should comply with any subpoenas, Warren responded, “He should, and I assume that he will follow it.”

Biden told the Des Moines Register that he would not comply with a subpoena in the Senate impeachment trial, telling the newspaper “it's all designed to deal with Trump doing what he's done his whole life, trying to take the focus off him.”

He clarified his stance Saturday, tweeting "I have always complied with a lawful order and in my eight years as VP, my office — unlike Donald Trump and Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceSunday shows - Impeachment stalemate dominates Pence chief of staff says Trump was impeached 'because he's winning in so many ways' Pence chief of staff says he's 'confident' Pelosi will yield on articles of impeachment MORE — cooperated with legitimate congressional oversight requests," but that he was “not going to pretend that there is any legal basis for Republican subpoenas for my testimony in the impeachment trial.”