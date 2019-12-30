Buttigieg: Biden's Iraq war vote part of 'worst' US foreign policy decision of my lifetime

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegFive health care fights to watch in 2020 Rep. John Lewis to undergo treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer Electability is key to Democrats' 2020 fortunes MORE on Sunday hit frontrunner and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFive health care fights to watch in 2020 Giuliani held phone call with Maduro amid Venezuela crisis Biden hits back at Sanders's claim that Trump 'will eat his lunch' MORE for his role in backing the Iraq war, which the South Bend, Ind., mayor deemed the nation’s “worst foreign policy decision” of his lifetime.

“This is an example of why years in Washington is not always the same thing as judgment,” Buttigieg said in response to a question about how his foreign policy experienced measured up to his 14 Democratic primary opponents during an appearance on “Iowa Press,” according to The Associated Press.

“He supported the worst foreign policy decision made by the United States in my lifetime, which was the decision to invade Iraq.”

Buttigieg issued a similar line of attack against Biden speaking to reporters outside a campaign event in Knoxville, Iowa, according to AP.

“It’s certainly a question that reflects on foreign policy judgment at a time like this when it’s so precarious for the people of the U.S.,” Buttigieg reportedly said. “Obviously, my judgment is different when it comes to a lot of these issues.”

A Biden spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Biden was a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee when the U.S. went to war. He is the only top-tier candidate in the race who voted for the war. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersFive health care fights to watch in 2020 Biden hits back at Sanders's claim that Trump 'will eat his lunch' Congressional leaders, 2020 hopefuls condemn anti-Semitic attack in New York MORE (I-Vt.) was a sitting House member at the time of the decision and vocally opposed the war.

Buttigieg, 37, has been criticized by some of his opponents that have questioned if the young mayor’s experience is enough to lead the country and take on President Trump Donald John TrumpUS launches airstrikes targeting Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria Trade, interest rates top finance fights for 2020 Five health care fights to watch in 2020 MORE next year. Buttigieg argues that what he lacks in years of Washington experience, he also largely makes up for in years of service.

Before entering politics, Buttigieg served as a Navy intelligence officer in Afghanistan.

The mayor has risen to the top of polls in Iowa, surging ahead of Biden, Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenFive health care fights to watch in 2020 The most expensive congressional races of the last decade Rep. John Lewis to undergo treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer MORE (D-Mass.). The first in the nation Iowa Caucuses take place Feb. 3.