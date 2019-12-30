Bloomberg to open campaign office in US Virgin Islands

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will open a campaign field office in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Axios reported Monday.

His campaign told Axios the new field office will open up in the next few weeks.

"Mike believes Americans in the territories are often overlooked and have an important voice and role to play in this election," said Dan Kanninen, Bloomberg's states director told Axios.

The decision is uncommon for primary candidates, but the former billionaire’s self-funded campaign has been nontraditional from the start.

Bloomberg has said he is skipping the first few nominating contests, including February’s Iowa Caucus and New Hampshire Primary, which much of the Democratic is focusing on now.

The Virgin Islands are scheduled to hold a primary on June 6.

Bloomberg Philanthropies aided recovery efforts in the Virgin Islands after a hurricane devastated the region in 2017.

A spokesperson for the Bloomberg campaign was not immediately available for comment.