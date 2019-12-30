Biden said he'd nominate Obama to the Supreme Court if 'he'd take it'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFive health care fights to watch in 2020 Giuliani held phone call with Maduro amid Venezuela crisis Biden hits back at Sanders's claim that Trump 'will eat his lunch' MORE said that he would be open to nominating former President Obama to serve on the Supreme Court during a campaign event in Iowa over the weekend, The New York Times reports.

The brief statement came as Biden fielded questions from supporters at a stop on his presidential campaign in Washington, Iowa, on Saturday as part of this “No Malarkey” bus tour in the state.

At the event, Biden was reportedly asked by a supporter whether he would nominate Obama to serve on the bench if he were elected president next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden reportedly responded, “If he’d take it, yes.”

The stop on Saturday was one of three campaign events Biden reportedly held in Iowa over the weekend as part of the tour.

Only one president in U.S. history has ever served on the Supreme Court: William Howard Taft. Taft, who held office as president from 1909 to 1913, became chief justice in 1921. He served in the latter role until 1930.

Though Obama has not publicly expressed interest in serving as a justice, his legal background stretches back to his time at the Harvard Law School, where he became the first African American to be named president of the Harvard Law Review in 1990.

Prior to becoming the nation’s first black president in 2008, he also worked as a civil rights attorney and taught constitutional law at the University of Chicago before serving in the Illinois state Senate and eventually the U.S. Senate.

Biden is leading national polls for the Democratic presidential nomination.