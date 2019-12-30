Pompeo: Running for Senate 'not something I want to do'

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoUS launches airstrikes targeting Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria Trump escalates pressure campaign on Tehran with appeal to Iranians Putin's next aggression MORE on Monday would not definitively rule out a Senate run in his home state of Kansas but said it's "not something that I want to do."

"I’ve watched my life take turns that one would never have expected, but it’s not something I want to do," Pompeo said on "Fox & Friends."

"I want to stay here and continue to perform the mission that I’m serving President Trump Donald John TrumpUS launches airstrikes targeting Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria Trade, interest rates top finance fights for 2020 Five health care fights to watch in 2020 MORE and I hope doing a good turn for the American people as well," he added.

Pompeo spoke warmly of Kansas, calling it "home" before adding that "it’s my intention to stay here and continue to serve as President Trump’s secretary of State."

Pompeo's future has the been the subject of intense speculation in recent months after Sen. Pat Roberts Charles (Pat) Patrick RobertsPompeo launches personal Twitter account amid speculation over Senate run Lankford to be named next Senate Ethics chairman The Hill's Morning Report - Intel panel readies to hand off impeachment baton MORE (R-Kan.) announced he would not seek reelection. Pompeo previously served as a congressman from the state before joining the president's Cabinet in early 2017.

Pompeo is seen as the likely front-runner for the GOP nomination should he opt to run for Senate.

The secretary of State and former CIA director has been one of Trump's closest advisers and has managed to largely remain in the president's good graces while others have fallen out of favor.

However, sources close to the State Department told The Hill last month they believed Pompeo's relationship with Trump has been strained by the Ukraine scandal, which led to the president being impeached.

Trump has said he doesn't believe Pompeo would leave his post in the administration unless it appeared Republicans were at risk of losing the Senate seat.