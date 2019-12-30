Biden interrupted by hecklers at New Hampshire event

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFive health care fights to watch in 2020 Giuliani held phone call with Maduro amid Venezuela crisis Biden hits back at Sanders's claim that Trump 'will eat his lunch' MORE fired back at hecklers during a Sunday New Hampshire rally after they yelled out “quid pro Joe” at the Democratic presidential candidate.

Biden allowed the hecklers to continue voicing opposition during the event, in an effort to seemingly distance himself from President Trump’s hard-line approach to protesters at campaign rallies.

“This is not a Trump rally,” Biden said as a heckler shouted out, according to clips of the exchange shared on Twitter. “This is a democracy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The truth is going to come out,” another heckler yelled, before yelling “quid pro Joe.”

Biden allowed the hecklers at the event in Milford to continue and sought to quiet down his crowd of supporters who were booing the hecklers, based on the shared clips.

This is not the first time Biden has had a testy exchange with people attending a campaign event who brought up his son Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden worked on the board of the Burisma Holdings energy firm in Ukraine while his father was vice president. The elder Biden as vice president pressed for Ukraine's top prosecutor to step down, a position that reflected both the Obama administration's position and that of its Western allies.

Earlier this fall, Biden got into a tense back-and-forth with an attendee at an Iowa campaign stop who repeated a false claim that Biden sent his son to Ukraine to work for the firm.

Biden called the man a “damn liar” and went on to challenge him to a push-up contest or IQ test.