Trump to hold rally in Wisconsin as Democrats debate in Iowa

President Trump will hold a reelection rally in Milwaukee, Wis., on the same night next month that Democratic White House hopefuls gather in Des Moines, Iowa, for a debate.

The Trump campaign announced Monday that the president will hold a “Keep America Great” rally at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Arena at 8 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

"President Trump has delivered for Wisconsin creating 37,400 new jobs, including 4,900 new manufacturing jobs and 13,800 new construction jobs," said Michael Glassner, the Trump campaign’s chief operating officer. "President Trump looks forward to returning to the Badger State to celebrate his message of ‘Promises Made, Promises Kept.'"

That event will go up against the seventh Democratic presidential debate, hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register at Drake University on the same night.

Trump is getting a head start on campaigning with a focus on Wisconsin, which he carried by about 23,000 votes in 2016.

The Badger State figures to be one of the most hotly contested battleground states in 2020. The Democrats will hold their nominating convention in Milwaukee in July.

Meanwhile, the Democratic nominees are in a furious run to the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3.

So far, five candidates have qualified for the Jan. 14 debate in Des Moines: former Vice President Joe Biden; Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.