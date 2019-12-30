Biden would consider Republican for VP 'but I can't think of one right now'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFive health care fights to watch in 2020 Giuliani held phone call with Maduro amid Venezuela crisis Biden hits back at Sanders's claim that Trump 'will eat his lunch' MORE said he would consider picking a Republican as his running mate in 2020, but the top-tier Democratic presidential candidate stopped short of naming which members of the other party he’d weigh for the spot.

Biden made the comment while speaking to voters in New Hampshire on Monday, after a woman told the former vice president he’d “have to pull out all the stops” to beat Trump if he’s the nominee, adding that her 21-year-old son wondered if Biden would consider picking a Republican running mate, according to CNN.

"The answer is I would, but I can't think of one now," Biden replied. He was met with audible laughs from the crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT

"No I'm serious, here's what I mean. Let me explain that," Biden said. "You know there's some really decent Republicans that are out there still, but here's the problem right now ... they've got to step up."

He added that there's a "plethora of qualified people," including "a lot of qualified women" and "qualified African Americans."

Whoever he picks, would have to be "simpatico with me," Biden said.

"Who knew what my priorities were and knew what I wanted to do. We could disagree on tactic, but strategically we'd have to be on the exact same page," he added.

Biden said earlier this year that he would prefer a running mate who was “of color and/or a different gender.”

He’s also thrown out some names of Democrats he would mull over for the spot. Earlier this month he said “of course” he would consider Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe rise of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in 2019 Biden, Sanders are candidates to beat at end of 2019 Primary debates threaten to leave people of color behind MORE (D-Calif.) for the spot, shortly after Harris dropped out of the primary race.

At a town hall in November he suggested four women he’d consider for the role, without naming them, saying "the former assistant attorney general who got fired," referring to former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates Sally Caroline YatesBiden reveals four women he could pick as his running mate Merriam-Webster: A 200-year-old dictionary offers hot political takes on Twitter Sally Yates: Moral fiber of US being 'shredded by unapologetic racism' MORE; "the woman who should have been the governor of Georgia," referring to Stacey Abrams; and "the two senators from the state of New Hampshire," referring to Democratic Sens. Jeanne Shaheen Cynthia (Jeanne) Jeanne ShaheenRussia gas pipeline hit with sanctions after Trump signs defense bill Senate committee approves legislation to sanction Russia Overnight Health Care — Presented by That's Medicaid — House passes sweeping Pelosi bill to lower drug prices | Senate confirms Trump FDA pick | Trump officials approve Medicaid work requirements in South Carolina MORE and Maggie Hassan Margaret (Maggie) HassanTaking concrete steps to address domestic terrorism Turf war derails bipartisan push on surprise medical bills Hillicon Valley: Twitter to start verifying 2020 primary candidates | FTC reportedly weighs injunction over Facebook apps | Bill would give DHS cyber unit subpoena powers | FCC moves to designate 988 as suicide-prevention hotline MORE.