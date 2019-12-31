Poll: Trump trails Biden in Virginia, leads other 2020 Democrats

President Trump Donald John TrumpSchumer renews call for witnesses to testify in impeachment trial in wake of 'game changer' report Tulsi Gabbard: Impeachment has 'greatly increased the likelihood' of Trump reelection and GOP retaking House Susan Collins says she's 'open' to calling witnesses in Senate impeachment trial MORE trails former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGiuliani associate to turn over iPhone data, documents to House committee Buttigieg says he wouldn't have wanted son to serve on Ukrainian board Progressive journalist: 'Sanders's presidency is a threat of an entirely new party' MORE in Virginia, but he leads the other top contenders for the Democratic nomination in the state, according to a new poll.

The latest survey from Mason-Dixon, released Tuesday, finds Biden's support at 49 percent, compared with Trump's 45 percent, in the Old Dominion.

But the statewide survey also found the president with a 6 percentage point lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersButtigieg says he wouldn't have wanted son to serve on Ukrainian board Progressive journalist: 'Sanders's presidency is a threat of an entirely new party' Poll: GOP voters drawn to Biden more than other 2020 Democrats MORE (I-Vt.), a 4 point lead over Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg says he wouldn't have wanted son to serve on Ukrainian board Progressive journalist: 'Sanders's presidency is a threat of an entirely new party' Ensuring schools are 'inclusive' can backfire in the classroom MORE (D-Mass.) and a 2 point lead over South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg says he wouldn't have wanted son to serve on Ukrainian board Progressive journalist: 'Sanders's presidency is a threat of an entirely new party' Poll: GOP voters drawn to Biden more than other 2020 Democrats MORE.

ADVERTISEMENT

Virginia has been trending blue in recent elections and has gone for the Democratic presidential nominee in each of the past three cycles.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonSharon Stone blocked on Bumble after users think her account is fake Bloomberg underscores that only pragmatism can defeat Trump Michelle Obama is 'most admired woman' in new poll MORE defeated Trump by 5.4 points in Virginia in 2016. Last month, Democrats won the General Assembly, giving them complete control of state government.

The Mason-Dixon survey, however, underscores Democratic concerns that the 2020 election will be a nail-biter through Election Day.

“Over the last 30 years, Virginia has evolved from a state that leaned Republican in presidential elections … into a true swing state, but now has become one that clearly leans Democratic,” Mason-Dixon’s pollsters wrote in an analysis of the survey. “Still, Democrats cannot completely take Virginia for granted as former Vice President Joe Biden is their only current candidate who is beating President Donald Trump.”

The poll bolsters Biden’s argument that he would be the strongest Democratic candidate in a head-to-head matchup against Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden has the best favorability rating in the field of White House hopefuls, at 51 percent positive and 33 percent negative in the Mason-Dixon poll. Buttigieg is the only other candidate above water, at 33 favorable and 30 unfavorable, but he is not as well known in the state, with 16 percent of respondents saying they didn't recognize his name.

Trump posted a negative split -- 45 favorable to 48 unfavorable. Sanders was also underwater, at 35 favorable and 52 unfavorable. Warren's favorability was 36 percent, while 51 percent of respondents had unfavorable views of her.

Biden bested Trump in the poll based on his strength among women and black voters. He leads Trump 54 percent to 39 percent among women, while Trump holds a 6 point lead, at 51 percent, over Biden among men.

White voters prefer Trump 57 percent to 37 percent over Biden, but the former vice president has 90 percent support among black voters in a hypothetical matchup against Trump.

The Mason-Dixon survey of 625 registered voters in Virginia was conducted Dec. 12-16 and has a 4 percentage point margin of error.