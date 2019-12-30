Buttigieg says he wouldn't have wanted son to serve on Ukrainian board

Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegFive health care fights to watch in 2020 Rep. John Lewis to undergo treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer Electability is key to Democrats' 2020 fortunes MORE said in a new interview that he would have opposed his son serving on the board of a Ukrainian company while he engaged in foreign policy matters, a reference to the controversy involving 2020 rival Joe Biden Joe BidenFive health care fights to watch in 2020 Giuliani held phone call with Maduro amid Venezuela crisis Biden hits back at Sanders's claim that Trump 'will eat his lunch' MORE and unfounded allegations of corruption leveled against the former vice president.

"I would not have wanted to see that happen," Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., told The Associated Press when asked about Biden's son, Hunter Biden, serving on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian gas company, while Biden served as vice president in the Obama administration.

Buttigieg added that his administration would have "a very high standard around ethics and making sure we do everything we can to prevent even the appearance of a conflict." But he also argued that the issues surrounding Biden are designed to "divert attention from what’s really at stake in the impeachment process," which is centered on President Trump Donald John TrumpUS launches airstrikes targeting Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria Trade, interest rates top finance fights for 2020 Five health care fights to watch in 2020 MORE's request that Kyiv announce an investigation into the Bidens, as well as one into unfounded claims of Ukrainian election interference.

There is no evidence that suggests Hunter Biden was involved in any impropriety while working with Burisma. There is also no evidence that Joe Biden worked in his son's interests while pressuring Ukraine to oust a top prosecutor in the country.

"There’s been no allegation, let alone finding, of wrongdoing [involving Biden]," Buttigieg said. "I think it’s the wrong conversation to be having right now, though, given the spectacular misconduct that we have already seen in facts that are not in dispute, where the only argument to be had is over whether it rises to the level of removal."

Biden's campaign declined to comment to the AP and The Hill.

The House earlier this month voted to impeach the president on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of a congressional inquiry over his dealings with Ukraine.

Buttigieg is working to separate himself from Biden, the Democratic national polling front-runner, in early voting states including Iowa and New Hampshire. Buttigieg has offered more forceful criticism of Biden in recent weeks, including over his positions on the Iraq war.

The Sound Bend mayor, 37, said on Sunday that Biden's support for the war was an "example of why years in Washington is not always the same thing as judgment."

“He supported the worst foreign policy decision made by the United States in my lifetime, which was the decision to invade Iraq," he said in response to a question about how his foreign policy experience measured up to his Democratic primary opponents during an appearance on “Iowa Press."

Buttigieg and Biden, along with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersFive health care fights to watch in 2020 Biden hits back at Sanders's claim that Trump 'will eat his lunch' Congressional leaders, 2020 hopefuls condemn anti-Semitic attack in New York MORE (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenFive health care fights to watch in 2020 The most expensive congressional races of the last decade Rep. John Lewis to undergo treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer MORE (D-Mass.), are consistently ranking atop state and national Democratic primary polls. Buttigieg has a small lead over Sanders and Warren in Iowa, the first state to vote, according to the latest Iowa State University-Civiqs poll.