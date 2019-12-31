Yang raises $3.5 million in final week of December

Andrew Yang Andrew YangDNC rejects Yang's request for new polls ahead of next debate Yang expects to raise more than .5 million in fourth quarter Rep. John Lewis to undergo treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer MORE’s presidential campaign raised $3.5 million in the final week of December as the entrepreneur works to break out of the 2020 primary field’s middle tier.

“Great job #YangGang! We hit our $3.5 million goal. Think we can hit $4 million by midnight?” Yang tweeted Tuesday night.

"Great job #YangGang! We hit our $3.5 million goal. Think we can hit $4 million by midnight?" Yang tweeted Tuesday night.

His campaign did not say how many donors contributed, nor did it specify the average contribution size.

Yang on Dec. 23 set a goal of raising $3 million by the end of the year to help prepare for the debates, boost staff and purchase advertisements.

His campaign raised $10 million in the third quarter, trailing several top tier candidates but surpassing other White House hopefuls.

Yang has demonstrated an unexpected staying power in the 2020 race, outlasting senators and governors who entered the race with higher name recognition but have since withdrawn. He is running in seventh place in the RealClearPolitics polling average of presidential candidates.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg says he wouldn't have wanted son to serve on Ukrainian board Progressive journalist: 'Sanders's presidency is a threat of an entirely new party' Ensuring schools are 'inclusive' can backfire in the classroom MORE (D-Mass.) is the only other contender who has hinted at her fourth quarter fundraising, saying in an email to supporters last week that she had raised $17 million since the beginning of October.