Buttigieg campaign announces $24.7 million raised in fourth quarter ahead of primaries

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSanders: Speed of Medicare for All plan is a 'major difference' with Warren Warren vows to 'attack corruption in Washington' in New Year's Eve address Panel: Why aren't candidates taking more shots at Joe Biden? MORE's announced in a statement that his presidential campaign raised more than $24.7 million in the fourth quarter early Wednesday morning. The total exceeds the $19.2 million he raised in the last three-month period.

The presidential hopeful's press secretary, Chris Meagher, said that the campaign received over 2 million donations from more than 733,000 individuals in 2019, bringing the total of his fundraising efforts to over $76 million for the entire year.

Noting enthusiasm for the mayor's campaign, Meagher said, "..it’s clear the American people are responding to Pete’s message of rallying our country together around bold solutions that will build the coalition we need to beat Trump and usher in a new era the day after Trump leaves office."

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement also reported that the majority of contribution made for Pete for America were less than $200, the average contribution was $38.

The bump in fundraising comes as Buttigieg has established himself as a frontrunner in the race for the Democratic nomination. Currently, the mayor is at the top of the polls in Iowa, squeezing out a narrow lead over former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGiuliani says he would be willing to testify in impeachment trial Sanders: Speed of Medicare for All plan is a 'major difference' with Warren Saager Enjeti rips Biden, says coal miner remarks harken back to Clinton mistakes of 2016 MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders vows to create tougher nationwide drinking water standards as president Sanders: Speed of Medicare for All plan is a 'major difference' with Warren Warren vows to 'attack corruption in Washington' in New Year's Eve address MORE (I-Vt.), and Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenYang raises .5 million in final week of December Sanders: Speed of Medicare for All plan is a 'major difference' with Warren Warren vows to 'attack corruption in Washington' in New Year's Eve address MORE (Mass.).

Other Democratic candidates that have been relatively transparent about their fundraising numbers for the end of the quarter. Warren released a statement in late December in an effort to urge supporters to give to her campaign. The Massachusetts senator noted that she had raised $17 million, a "good chunk" behind what her campaign had raised last quarter.

The senator has yet to release her fourth quarter totals since then.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangYang raises .5 million in final week of December Andrew Yang challenges DNC to #PollThePeople DNC rejects Yang's request for new polls ahead of next debate MORE also released his campaign's fundraising totals for the fourth quarter. The businessman raised over $4 million in the last week of December.

CNN reported that Sen. Corey Booker's (D-N.J.) campaign manager tweeted that the Democrat would have the best fundraising quarter yet by the year's end, surpassing his fundraising high of $6 million.