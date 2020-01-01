Democratic White House hopefuls have scheduled 92 events in Iowa this month

Democrats running for president have already scheduled 92 events in Iowa ahead of the first contest of the primary, the Iowa caucuses, which are scheduled for Feb. 3.

There are 15 candidates still in the race.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who's polling at 3 percent in Iowa, according to a recent Iowa State University poll, will hold three meet-and-greet events on New Year's Day alone. He plans to shake hands with voters in Creston, Shenandoah and Council Bluffs.

Hedge fund billionaire Tom Steyer will hold a town hall meeting in Council Bluffs on New Year's Day.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) are scheduled to host multiple events on Thursday.



Sanders will hold a town hall meeting in Tama, a canvass lunch at a private home in Grinnell and another town hall event in Muscatine.

Klobuchar will hold a town hall in Sioux City, a candidate forum with longtime Iowa political writer David Yepsen in Ankeny and another town hall with state Rep. Karin Derry and Johnston City Council member Rhonda Martin in Johnston.

Biden will hold one community event at the National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa and a second at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Manchester.

A Des Moines Register/CNN poll from mid-November showed South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg leading the field in Iowa with 25 percent support, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) at 26 percent and Biden and Sanders tied at 15 percent.

The Iowa State University poll from mid-December showed Buttigieg with 24 percent support, followed by Sanders at 21 percent and Warren and Biden at 18 percent and 15 percent, respectively.

Klobuchar’s support averages 6 percent in recent polls.

Former Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.), who registers less than 1 percent support, has scheduled 28 events in Iowa this month, which he has billed his "Send a Message" tour.

Candidates will gather on Jan. 14 for a debate hosted by the Des Moines Register and CNN at Drake University in Des Moines.

After Iowa, the next contest will be the New Hampshire primary on Feb. 11 followed by the Nevada caucus on Feb. 22.