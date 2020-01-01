Poll: Biden remains ahead of Sanders by 10 points

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGiuliani says he would be willing to testify in impeachment trial Sanders: Speed of Medicare for All plan is a 'major difference' with Warren Saager Enjeti rips Biden, says coal miner remarks harken back to Clinton mistakes of 2016 MORE maintains his lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders vows to create tougher nationwide drinking water standards as president Sanders: Speed of Medicare for All plan is a 'major difference' with Warren Warren vows to 'attack corruption in Washington' in New Year's Eve address MORE (I-Vt.) by 10 percentage points in a recent poll.

This week’s Economist/YouGov poll – which asked participants who they would vote for if the election was held today – showed Biden with 29 percent support while Sanders got 19 percent.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenYang raises .5 million in final week of December Sanders: Speed of Medicare for All plan is a 'major difference' with Warren Warren vows to 'attack corruption in Washington' in New Year's Eve address MORE (D-Mass.) is close behind Sanders, coming in at 18 percent. Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSanders: Speed of Medicare for All plan is a 'major difference' with Warren Warren vows to 'attack corruption in Washington' in New Year's Eve address Panel: Why aren't candidates taking more shots at Joe Biden? MORE follows at 8 percent.

Behind them, Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharTrump to hold rally in Wisconsin as Democrats debate in Iowa Rep. John Lewis to undergo treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer Electability is key to Democrats' 2020 fortunes MORE (D-Minn.) sits at 4 percent, while former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergPoll: GOP voters drawn to Biden more than other 2020 Democrats Intercept Contributor: Michael Bloomberg CAUGHT using prison labor to make campaign calls Bloomberg unveils plan to fight black maternal deaths MORE, entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangYang raises .5 million in final week of December Andrew Yang challenges DNC to #PollThePeople DNC rejects Yang's request for new polls ahead of next debate MORE and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardTulsi Gabbard: Impeachment has 'greatly increased the likelihood' of Trump reelection and GOP retaking House Gabbard says impeachment will only 'embolden' Trump GOP predicts bipartisan acquittal at Trump impeachment trial MORE (D-Hawaii) all clocked in at 3 percent. Philanthropist Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerNearly billion spent on political advertising in 2019 Bloomberg has already spent 0 million on ads in presidential race Top 2020 Democrats target Amazon while spending big money on it: report MORE and Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerRep. John Lewis to undergo treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer Biden, Sanders are candidates to beat at end of 2019 Primary debates threaten to leave people of color behind MORE (D-N.J.) came in at 2 percent.

Four percent of people said they are unsure whom they would vote for.

The poll numbers have remained virtually unchanged in the past three polls, with candidates moving at most 1 percentage point up or down. The lack of change shows that the December debate did not sway numbers much.

The poll surveyed 1,123 registered voters between Dec. 28 and 31 and had a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.