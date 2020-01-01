Klobuchar hits Trump for spending 1 in 5 days last year at a golf club

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharTrump to hold rally in Wisconsin as Democrats debate in Iowa Rep. John Lewis to undergo treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer Electability is key to Democrats' 2020 fortunes MORE (D-Minn.) on Wednesday hit President Trump Donald John TrumpGiuliani says he would be willing to testify in impeachment trial Trump expected to announce limited vaping ban this week Linda Ronstadt: Trump is 'like Hitler, and the Mexicans are the new Jews' MORE over a report that last year he spent one out of every five days at a golf club.

“For the record, I spent 0 days on the golf course in 2019,” the White House hopeful posted in a retweet of a CNN analysis that found Trump spent 86 days at a golf club in 2019 alone.

For the record, I spent 0 days on the golf course in 2019.https://t.co/nMaa86AXwI — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 1, 2020

CNN also reported that as of late December, Trump had spent 252 days at a Trump golf club since his inauguration in January 2017.

The president spent part of New Year’s Day at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., arriving there shortly before 10 a.m.

The White House did not pass along any information about Trump’s activities, and it was not known whether he took advantage of the sunny, 75-degree weather to play a round.

Klobuchar’s jab at Trump is an early sign that Democrats may try to give Trump a taste of his own medicine after he repeatedly criticized former President Obama’s golf habit during the 2016 election.

Trump quipped during a 2016 campaign event in New Hampshire that Obama had “played more golf than most people on the PGA tour.”

“What is it, over 300 rounds? Hey, look, it’s good. Golf is fine. But always play with leaders of countries and people that can help us. Don’t play with your friends all the time,” he said at the time.

Trump almost always keeps reporters at a distance when he visits his golf courses, so it’s difficult to know how often he plays when visiting his golf clubs.

CNN found that Trump has spent 332 days at Trump properties since taking office.

In addition to Trump International in West Palm Beach, the president has spent a significant amount of time at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., where he interviewed prospective Cabinet members shortly after his November 2016 victory.