Sanders campaign raised $34.5M in fourth quarter

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPoll: Biden remains ahead of Sanders by 10 points 2020 forecast: A House switch, a slimmer Senate for GOP — and a bigger win for Trump 2020 predictions: Trump will lose — if not in the Senate, then with the voters MORE’s (I-Vt.) campaign said Thursday that the Democratic presidential hopeful raked in more than $34.5 million in fundraising during the fourth quarter, putting the senator in a strong position ahead of the first nominating contests next month.

The haul is the largest fundraising quarter of the 2020 Democratic primary so far.

Additionally, the campaign said it received more than 1.8 million donations in the final quarter of the year.

Sanders raised $18 million in the month of December alone and brought in contributions from 40,000 new donors on the final day of the fourth quarter, according to his campaign.

The latest haul is roughly $9 million more than his third-quarter fundraising haul of $25.3 million.

The senator's latest numbers come as he gears up to face off against his Democratic rivals in the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary in February. National polls consistently show Sanders in second place behind former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPoll: Biden remains ahead of Sanders by 10 points 2020 forecast: A House switch, a slimmer Senate for GOP — and a bigger win for Trump 2020 predictions: Trump will lose — if not in the Senate, then with the voters MORE, according to a RealClearPolitics average.

Sanders's campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, highlighted the campaign's grassroots fundraising strategy in a statement Thursday.

"You build a grassroots movement to beat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpFive environmental fights to watch in 2020 Lawmakers close to finalizing federal strategy to defend against cyberattacks The 7 big Supreme Court cases to watch in 2020 MORE and create a political revolution one $18 donation at a time, and that’s exactly why Bernie is going to win," Shakir said.

The news comes after former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegPoll: Biden remains ahead of Sanders by 10 points 2020 predictions: Trump will lose — if not in the Senate, then with the voters Buttigieg's former chief of staff to be sworn in as mayoral successor MORE’s (D) campaign announced on Wednesday that he brought in more than $24.7 million in the fourth quarter, exceeding his third-quarter haul of $19.2 million.

Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: Biden remains ahead of Sanders by 10 points 2020 forecast: A House switch, a slimmer Senate for GOP — and a bigger win for Trump Comedian who predicted Trump's rise names Yang, Gabbard as top 2020 contenders MORE (D-Mass.) have yet to release their fourth-quarter numbers. However, Warren released a statement in late December urging supporters to give to her campaign. The Massachusetts senator noted that she had raised $17 million, a "good chunk" behind what her campaign had raised in the previous quarter.

Businessman Andrew Yang Andrew YangPoll: Biden remains ahead of Sanders by 10 points Comedian who predicted Trump's rise names Yang, Gabbard as top 2020 contenders Reproductive revolution: Ending black maternal health inequities in 2020 MORE's campaign announced on New Year's Eve that it had raked in $4 million during the last week of December.