Trump campaign rakes in $46 million amid impeachment fight

President Trump Donald John TrumpFive environmental fights to watch in 2020 Lawmakers close to finalizing federal strategy to defend against cyberattacks The 7 big Supreme Court cases to watch in 2020 MORE's reelection campaign said on Thursday that it raked in $46 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 amid House Democrats' impeachment proceedings.

The latest fundraising haul brings the campaign's 2019 fundraising total to $143 million. The campaign is beginning the new year with $102.7 million in cash on hand, according to Reuters.

Trump's reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee brought in a combined $125 million in the third quarter, but the fourth-quarter haul was raised by the president's reelection campaign alone.

The Democratic-controlled House voted to impeach Trump last month. The president has campaigned on the issue and brought in more than $10 million in donations in the days after the vote.

The president has kept up an active campaign presence since he took office in 2017, holding a number of rallies across the country.

He filed for reelection the same day he was sworn in as president.

Trump's latest fundraising numbers come as his potential Democratic opponents prepare to compete in the early nominating states of Iowa and New Hampshire.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPoll: Biden remains ahead of Sanders by 10 points 2020 forecast: A House switch, a slimmer Senate for GOP — and a bigger win for Trump 2020 predictions: Trump will lose — if not in the Senate, then with the voters MORE's (I-Vt.) campaign on Thursday announced a massive fundraising haul of over $34.5 million in the fourth quarter, fueled by the progressive senator's grassroots donor base.

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegPoll: Biden remains ahead of Sanders by 10 points 2020 predictions: Trump will lose — if not in the Senate, then with the voters Buttigieg's former chief of staff to be sworn in as mayoral successor MORE's campaign said it raked in more than $24.7 million during the same time period.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPoll: Biden remains ahead of Sanders by 10 points 2020 forecast: A House switch, a slimmer Senate for GOP — and a bigger win for Trump 2020 predictions: Trump will lose — if not in the Senate, then with the voters MORE and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: Biden remains ahead of Sanders by 10 points 2020 forecast: A House switch, a slimmer Senate for GOP — and a bigger win for Trump Comedian who predicted Trump's rise names Yang, Gabbard as top 2020 contenders MORE (D-Mass.) have not yet released their fourth-quarter totals.